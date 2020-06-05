Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Demonstrators smash down a door of the Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, a construction worker who died after being arrested for not wearing a face mask in public, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A police officer stands near a burning police vehicle after demonstrators set it on fire during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, a construction worker who died after being arrested for not wearing a face mask in public, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS / Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A police officer clashes with demonstrators during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A demonstrator jumps on a damaged police vehicle after demonstrators set it on fire during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators smash down a door of the Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators vandalize offices in the Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators protest outside Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators smash the doors of the Jalisco State Government Palace during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators protest outside of Jalisco State Government Palace to demand justice for Giovanni Lopez, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 4. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
