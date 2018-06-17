Mexico 1 - Germany 0
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Mexico's Hugo Ayala and Rafael Marquez celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa celebrates victory with Hector Moreno after the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Mexico's Hirving Lozano scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Manuel Neuer concedes as Mexico's Hirving Lozano scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio reacts as Hirving Lozano goes down. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Germany's Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Toni Kroos look dejected after Mexico's Hirving Lozano (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Joshua Kimmich reacts next to Mexico's Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes a save. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes a save. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Thomas Muller reacts. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Mexico's Javier Hernandez talks to referee Alireza Faghani. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Germany's Julian Draxler in action with Mexico's Hector Moreno. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Germany's Jerome Boateng and Mexico's Javier Hernandez lay on the pitch as Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos walk nearby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Jerome Boateng in action with Mexico's Javier Hernandez. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Toni Kroos speaks with referee Alireza Faghani. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Timo Werner in action with Mexico's Hugo Ayala and Carlos Salcedo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Thomas Muller in action with Mexico's Javier Hernandez. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Germany's Sami Khedira reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
Argentina 1 - Iceland 1
Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.
France 2 - Australia 1
France takes on Australia in World Cup action.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Portugal 3 - Spain 3
Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.
World Cup fans
Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.