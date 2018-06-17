Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 17, 2018 | 1:30pm EDT

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Hugo Ayala and Rafael Marquez celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa celebrates victory with Hector Moreno after the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Manuel Neuer concedes as Mexico's Hirving Lozano scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio reacts as Hirving Lozano goes down. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Toni Kroos look dejected after Mexico's Hirving Lozano (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Joshua Kimmich reacts next to Mexico's Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes a save. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes a save. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Thomas Muller reacts. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez talks to referee Alireza Faghani. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Julian Draxler in action with Mexico's Hector Moreno. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Jerome Boateng and Mexico's Javier Hernandez lay on the pitch as Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos walk nearby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Jerome Boateng in action with Mexico's Javier Hernandez. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos speaks with referee Alireza Faghani. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Timo Werner in action with Mexico's Hugo Ayala and Carlos Salcedo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Thomas Muller in action with Mexico's Javier Hernandez. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany's Sami Khedira reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
