Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 23, 2018 | 4:30pm EDT

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Carlos Salcedo in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
1 / 20
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo celebrates at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo celebrates at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo celebrates at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 20
Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 20
South Korea's Ju Se-jong and Hwang Hee-chan after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

South Korea's Ju Se-jong and Hwang Hee-chan after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
South Korea's Ju Se-jong and Hwang Hee-chan after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
Fans kiss inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans kiss inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Fans kiss inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 20
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 20
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo during the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

South Korea's Lee Seung-woo during the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo during the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
10 / 20
Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
11 / 20
A general view of Mexico fans during the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A general view of Mexico fans during the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A general view of Mexico fans during the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates with Hirving Lozano after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates with Hirving Lozano after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates with Hirving Lozano after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 20
South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 20
South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 20
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 20
Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
18 / 20
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo looks dejected. REUTERS/Darren Staples

South Korea's Lee Seung-woo looks dejected. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo looks dejected. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
19 / 20
South Korea's Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

South Korea's Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
South Korea's Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Next Slideshows

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

11:20am EDT
America's undocumented

America's undocumented

A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero...

Jun 22 2018
Deported to El Salvador

Deported to El Salvador

Deportees arrive in El Salvador after being removed from the United States.

Jun 22 2018
Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Jun 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

America's undocumented

America's undocumented

A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.

Deported to El Salvador

Deported to El Salvador

Deportees arrive in El Salvador after being removed from the United States.

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland takes on Serbia in World Cup action.

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast