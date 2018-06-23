Mexico 2 - South Korea 1
Mexico's Carlos Salcedo in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo celebrates at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
South Korea's Ju Se-jong and Hwang Hee-chan after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans kiss inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo during the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Mexico's Carlos Vela scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A general view of Mexico fans during the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates with Hirving Lozano after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mexico fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo looks dejected. REUTERS/Darren Staples
South Korea's Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
