Mexico begins reopening despite coronavirus onslaught fears

A woman holds a sign that reads "Siemens violates the contingency decree" during a protest about the reopening of factories after the coronavirus outbreak struck Mexican light assembly factories, or "maquiladoras", in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A worker from U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc arrives at the plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pictures and flowers are seen in the coffin of Mariano Ramirez, 51, a nurse at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) whose family said he died of COVID-19, during a tribute at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Friends stand with Reina Antonia (2ndL), the wife of Mariano Ramirez, 51, a nurse at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) whose family said he died of COVID-19, as they attend a tribute at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Crematory workers using protective gear are pictured at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A vendor serves a client behind a plastic sheet at the Central de Abastos, one of the world's largest wholesale market complexes, in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Marco says goodbye after a video call with his wife Carla, a patient infected with the coronavirus, as part of a support strategy families at Ajusco General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A ballet dancer performs outside a private hospital in Monterrey, Mexico May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A woman holds a sign that reads "Justice to Regal's workers" during a protest about the reopening of factories in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Workers from U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc arrive at the plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A member of the National Guard wears a protective suit during a demonstration at a hospital during a media tour in Juarez, Mexico May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Relatives of Rafael Nolasco, 54, who died of COVID-19, keep social distance while gathering during his funeral, at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A woman reacts outside General Balbuena hospital in Mexico City, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A health worker carries an oxygen tank at Belisario Dominguez hospital in Mexico City, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Paramedics move a patient infected with the coronavirus towards an ambulance to transport him to El Paso, Texas, U.S., for treatment, outside the General Hospital in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the disease. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family observes him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
The marks of goggles and bandages are seen on a nurse's face after her shift inside the intensive care unit where patients with COVID-19 are treated at Juarez hospital, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Cristina Lopez holds the urn with the ashes of her brother Octavio Lopez, a nurse who worked at the General Hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), and died of COVID-19, after his cremation in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A health worker wearing protective suit transports a woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus at Hospital General de Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Healthcare workers wearing protective suits transport a man suspected of being infected with the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Workers of a funeral house carry the body of Felipa Jimenez, 68, who died of COVID-19, toward the crematorium in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
The hearse carrying the body of Rafael Nolasco, 54, who died of the coronavirus, passes by a crematorium while arriving to the cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Karen Miranda, a nurse who works in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Juarez hospital, poses for a photograph with her son Santiago at her house, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A healthcare worker holds a sign reading "Laboratory forgotten" during a protest because of a payment dispute outside of Woman's Hospital, which is treating COVID-19 patients, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People wearing protective face masks sit on a motorcycle in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A woman reacts after being informed that her relative passed away of COVID-19 at the Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Workers of a funeral parlor move a coffin containing the body of a person who died of COVID-19, at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
America Denise Flores carries the urn with the ashes of her mother Felipa Jimenez, 68, who died due to the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Relatives, friends, and colleagues say their last goodbyes to funeral cars outside a hospital after three nurses, all sisters, were found dead with signs of strangulation, in Torreon, Mexico May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francisco Rodriguez

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Funeral employees lay the body of a woman who died of COVID-19 on the ground, outside a Red Cross emergency department in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A woman overcome with emotion is carried away from a funeral at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where victims of the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A funeral home worker holds a piece of tape reading "COVID-19" after removing it from a body bag and placing the body into a coffin, in Tijuana, Mexico May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Empty coffins are delivered to De La Cruz funeral home in Tijuana, Mexico May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Rosa Leyva (R) and her nephew Viridiana wait for customers at her stall where she sells plastic flower arrangements and religious images, outside the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus is pictured at Hospital General de Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Healthcare workers prepare to enter the nursing house "Retirement House Luis Elizondo", where people have been infected by the coronavirus according to local media, in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
