Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2021 | 6:04pm EST

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for an available hospital bed for their patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the brink. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
1 / 10
A paramedic tries to assist an unresponsive man showing symptoms of the coronavirus who was brought to the General Hospital in a taxi, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
2 / 10
Women react as their unresponsive family member in a taxi is assisted by health workers outside the General Hospital in Mexico City, January 7. The women were later informed that the man had died. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
3 / 10
Ambulances carrying patients with symptoms of the coronavirus line up outside the General Hospital as paramedics are search for available hospital beds, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
4 / 10
Paramedics transfer a patient suffering from coronavirus from Durango hospital to another hospital, after she was rejected due to occupancy inside the hospitals in Mexico City, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
5 / 10
Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for available hospital beds for their patients showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
6 / 10
A paramedic waits outside the General Hospital for an available hospital bed for a patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. The sign reads "Respiratory emergencies." REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
7 / 10
Paramedics transfer a patient suffering from coronavirus from Durango hospital to another hospital, after she was rejected due to occupancy, in Mexico City, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
8 / 10
A paramedic waits outside the General Hospital for an available hospital bed for a patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
9 / 10
A paramedic talks on his phone as he transfers a coronavirus patient from Durango Hospital to another hospital after she was rejected due to occupancy, in Mexico City, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
10 / 10
