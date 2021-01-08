Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for an available hospital bed for their patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and...more

Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for an available hospital bed for their patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the brink. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

