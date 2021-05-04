Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road
A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescuers wheel an injured person on a stretcher a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. Luis Cortes/REUTERS
A rescue worker stands at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, Mexico, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
A car is seen trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Soldiers stand as rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes
