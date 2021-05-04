Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 4, 2021 | 9:24am EDT

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
1 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
2 / 30
Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
3 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
4 / 30
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes
Close
6 / 30
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
7 / 30
Rescuers wheel an injured person on a stretcher a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. Luis Cortes/REUTERS

Rescuers wheel an injured person on a stretcher a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. Luis Cortes/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers wheel an injured person on a stretcher a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. Luis Cortes/REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
A rescue worker stands at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A rescue worker stands at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A rescue worker stands at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
9 / 30
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, Mexico, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, Mexico, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, Mexico, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 30
A car is seen trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A car is seen trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A car is seen trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
11 / 30
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
12 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
13 / 30
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
15 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
16 / 30
Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers remove a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
17 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
18 / 30
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 30
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 30
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 3. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
22 / 30
Soldiers stand as rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Soldiers stand as rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Soldiers stand as rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
23 / 30
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. INSTAGRAM @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
25 / 30
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it is seen at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
26 / 30
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A general view of damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in this drone picture obtained from social media Mexico City, May 4. @CSDRONES/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
28 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 4. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
29 / 30
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, May 03. REUTERS/ Luis Cortes
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North...

Next Slideshows

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies -...

May 03 2021
Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police fired water cannons and tear gas in a Brussels park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social...

May 03 2021
India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are...

May 03 2021
Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival...

May 03 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police fired water cannons and tear gas in a Brussels park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social distancing rules.

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited while the country's health system struggles with new COVID-19 cases.

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments on World Press Freedom Day.

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country's worst civilian disasters.

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast