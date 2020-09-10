Mexico City's ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport
Bright green stalks of weeds are sprouting from the ground where planes were supposed to take off at a new Mexico City airport as officials let nature take over in their bid to transform the marshy swath of an ancient lake into a giant park. ...more
The ghostly skeletons of a partly built control tower and flight terminal are recognizably in the style of Norman Foster, the British architect commissioned by Mexico's last president to build a futuristic international airport at a cost of some $13...more
Upon taking office in December 2018, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador axed the project, citing the results of an informal referendum, after arguing it would be costly to prevent sinking on the waterlogged soil. Instead of the slick design from...more
The abandoned construction zone is now part of a project to conserve 12,200 hectares of marsh on what was once massive Lake Texcoco before Spanish colonizers in the 1600s began draining the water to prevent flooding in their burgeoning settlement. ...more
Officials point to recent flooding as proof that maintenance would have been difficult, and say less than 20% of construction was completed. They paid some 13 billion pesos ($603 million) to cancel more than 600 contracts left in limbo. During a...more
Birds glided in a pond beneath columns of crisscrossing steel bars that were meant to become a terminal greeting some 70 million passengers a year. The steel will be sold as scrap. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Conservation efforts in the area date to the 1970s, when the government grappled to contain dust storms that swept from the dry lake basin over Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The current project has been hailed by Lopez Obrador as a "new Tenochtitlan," referring to the centuries-old Aztec capital built in the middle of a sprawling lake, where Mexico City is today. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view shows parts of the structure of a flight terminal at the abandoned construction site, now flooded by summer rains, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The abandoned construction site on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
