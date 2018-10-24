Mexico cleans up after Hurricane Willa
A general view shows damage in the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, after Hurricane Willa hit Mexico, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A tree that fell on a car is pictured along a street in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Fallen electricity poles are seen along a highway outside the town of Escuinapa near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk on a damaged boardwalk in the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows damages at the waterfront in the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man moves tree branches in a street in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A boat lies on a street near a damaged boardwalk in the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A piece of fallen sheet metal is seen on a tree in the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man moves tree branches outside his home in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows damages at the waterfront of the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers works on a fallen electricity pole along a highway outside the town of Escuinapa near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers work near a fallen electricity pole along a highway outside the town of Escuinapa near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Fallen tree is seen at the park in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man rides his motorcycle past fallen trees along a street in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A car drives past a fallen tree along a street in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man rides a bicycle past a fallen palm tree and wooden structure in a street in Escuinapa, near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
China opens world's longest sea bridge
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has opened one of the world's longest bridges, linking Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Suspected bombs mailed to top Democrats, CNN
Authorities intercepted suspicious packages sent to former U.S. President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the New York City office of CNN.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
The Walled Off Hotel in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem showcases the works of British street artist Banksy and every room has a view of Israel's separation barrier.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
China opens world's longest sea bridge
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has opened one of the world's longest bridges, linking Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland.
Thai buffalo racing
Muddy water buffalo races mark the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the rice harvest, in a tradition that dates back more than 140 years.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.
Tailgating at a New Jersey horse race
Scenes from the 98th running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in New Jersey.