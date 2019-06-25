Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration
Members of Mexico's National Guard stand under the Paso del Norte International bridge that connects the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 24, 2019. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the...more
A young girl from Nicaragua reacts as a member of Mexico's National Guard looks at papers after detaining her, her mother and another woman, while they tried to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 21. Mexico has not...more
Members of Mexico's National Guard escort two women and a young girl from Nicaragua after they were detained while trying to cross illegally the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, June 21. Mexico is trying to curb a surge of...more
Members of Mexico's National Guard patrol the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 24. Responding to weekend reports of heavy-handed interventions by the military, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the head of the Army, said...more
Members of Mexico's National Guard detain Cuban migrants after they were trying to cross illegally the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, June 21. "In the northern part of the country we have a total deployment of 14,000, almost...more
A member of Mexico's National Guard and a Federal Police officer stand guard near the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, June 24. Former Mexican national security official Gustavo Mohar said Mexico's security forces had not been used this way...more
Members of Mexico's National Guard patrol the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, June 24. A new militarized police force formed from soldiers, marines and federal police, the National Guard is at the heart of Mexican President...more
A member of Mexico's National Guard watches a migrant from El Salvador after he was detained while trying to cross illegally the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, June 21. Mexico on June 7 agreed to reduce significantly the number...more
Members of the National Guard look at migrants that crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, June 19. Most of the people caught on the U.S.-Mexico border are from three Central American countries suffering from high levels...more
A member of Mexico's National Guard talks to women from Nicaragua after they were detained while trying to cross illegally the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, June 21. Trump has said he will impose initial tariffs of 5% on all...more
A Mexican soldier keeps watch at the border in Ciudad Juarez, June 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Mexican soldier is seen atop a military vehicle during an operation in Ciudad Juarez, June 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of Mexico's National Guard looks at people walking in El Paso, Texas after illegally crossing the border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, June 21. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A young girl from Nicaragua is comforted by her mother after they were detained by members of Mexico's National Guard while trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, June 21. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Mexican soldier keeps watch at the border during an operation in Ciudad Juarez, June 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
