Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conducts a test on a patient while going house to house to testing for the coronavirus in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zones of Mexico City, in Mexico July...more
A youth drags a child inside a box as a healthcare worker puts up a poster about wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality of Tlahuac in Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample at a drive-thru testing site in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Dogs look out of a window as a healthcare worker goes house to house to test people for the coronavirus in the municipality of Tlahuac in Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman is reflected in a mirror with healthcare workers who are going house to house to test people in the municipality of Tlahuac in Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A healthcare worker gets ready with PPE while going house to house to test people for the coronavirus in the municipality of Tlahuac in Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People wait in line along the street before entering an area where stores are open in Mexico City, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man digs a grave at the Xico cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A healthcare worker wearing PPE knocks on the door of a house while going house to house to test people for the coronavirus in the municipality of Tlahuac, Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A patient gestures as a health worker conducts a test in the municipality of Tlahuac, in Mexico City, Mexico July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People wait in line along the street before entering an area where stores are open in Mexico City, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A security guard with disinfecting gel and a thermometer scans shoppers before entering a store in Mexico City, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen outdoors at Sagrada Familia church in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Paramedics accompany a man with coronavirus symptoms as he boards an ambulance near the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Medical staff take videos of a mariachi band that serenades the medical staff of the Regional General Hospital No. 66 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People wait in line along the street before entering an area where stores are open in Mexico City, Mexico July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Customers are seen through acrylic partitions for social distancing at Los ponchos restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico July 4, 2020.REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
