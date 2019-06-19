Mexico's crackdown on migrants
A National Migration Institute agent conducts a check on passengers, while members of the National Guard keep watch at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 19. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A National Guard walks at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, June 19. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
National Guards stand at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, in Chiapas, Mexico, June 19. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A National Migration Institute agent conducts a check on passengers as a member of the National Guard and federal policemen keep watch at a checkpoint in Comitan, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A member of the National Guard keeps watch at a checkpoint in Comitan, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants detained at a checkpoint are seen at the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Comitan, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A migrant carrying his daughter boards a vehicle of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained at a checkpoint in Comitan, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants board a vehicle of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained at a checkpoint in Comitan, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
An migration agent conducts a check on passengers as a member of the National Guard keeps watch at a checkpoint in Comitan, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A Mexican soldier keeps watch at the border during an operation to inhibit migrants to cross illegally into the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican soldiers take part in an operation at the border to inhibit migrants to cross illegally into the United States, according to local media, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican soldiers patrol along the border during an operation to inhibit migrants to cross illegally into the United States, according to local media, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of naval police talks to people that crossed the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, June 16. REUTERS/Jose Torres
A military police officer observes traffic at a checkpoint along a road in Tapachula, Mexico, June 14. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A military police officer observes traffic at a checkpoint along a road in Tapachula, Mexico, June 14. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
