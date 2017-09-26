Mexico's desperate search for survivors
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Mexican fire fighter climbs up a ladder leaning against the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The family member of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building reacts, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexican fire fighters stand on the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of a Japanese rescue team hold a dog found underneath the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of an Argentine rescue team walks down a ladder with his sniffer dog, at the site of collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man gestures as members of a Japanese rescue team pay their respects to the victims of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of rescue teams search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A member of a rescue team gestures as he searches for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of rescue team (R) holds a megaphone next to his team mates as they search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of a rescue team search search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of rescue team looks on, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a platform as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for people in a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
