Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Lucha libre wrestlers Bandido and Espectrito, encourage mask-less people to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19 this week, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. One year into the pandemic, arenas that would usually draw thousands of rowdy spectators to watch the free-style wrestlers in lucha libre fights have stayed closed. So the masked wrestlers have taken on a different fight. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers Guerrero Olimpico and Espectrito, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the continued coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestler Ciclon Ramirez sprays water at a man as he and others encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. "Put on a mask!" a group of wrestlers in traditional outfits urged buyers and sellers in the bustling thoroughfares of Mexico City's sprawling Central de Abasto market. "Be responsible!" Those who resisted were sprayed down with disinfectant. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. While many Mexicans do wear masks, markets have been one of the biggest challenges for officials trying to keep food supplies open while containing the spread of the virus. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestler Guerrero Olimpico, encourage mask-less residents to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A woman looks on as Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less Mexicans to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestler Gravity encourages mask-less Mexicans to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers Bandido and Sussy Love, encourage mask-less residents to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers Gravity and Espectrito encourage mask-less people to wear masks, to aid the prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lucha libre wrestlers, Sussy love, Bandido, and Gravity along with others arrive to encourage mask-less people to wear masks to aid the prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
