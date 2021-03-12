Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID
Lucha libre wrestlers Bandido and Espectrito, encourage mask-less people to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers...more
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. One year into the pandemic, arenas that would usually draw thousands of...more
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestlers Guerrero Olimpico and Espectrito, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the continued coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. Picture...more
Lucha libre wrestler Ciclon Ramirez sprays water at a man as he and others encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. "Put on a mask!" a...more
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. While many Mexicans do wear masks, markets have been one of the biggest...more
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestler Guerrero Olimpico, encourage mask-less residents to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman looks on as Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage mask-less Mexicans to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestler Gravity encourages mask-less Mexicans to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestlers Bandido and Sussy Love, encourage mask-less residents to wear masks, as a measure of prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestlers Gravity and Espectrito encourage mask-less people to wear masks, to aid the prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lucha libre wrestlers, Sussy love, Bandido, and Gravity along with others arrive to encourage mask-less people to wear masks to aid the prevention against the coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2021....more
Next Slideshows
One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic
Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave of joblessness not seen since the Great...
Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster
With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan mourns about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago,...
MORE IN PICTURES
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown
All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.
One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic
Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave of joblessness not seen since the Great Depression.
Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster
With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan mourns about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.
Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland
Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers
Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even bigger disaster if an earthquake were to cause a fracture in the flank of the volcano.