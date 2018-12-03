Mexico's presidential plane for sale

Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour before is put up for sale by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Benito Juarez International...more

Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour before is put up for sale by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico December 2, 2018. The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

