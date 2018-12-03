Edition:
Mexico's presidential plane for sale

Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour before is put up for sale by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico December 2, 2018. The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour before is put up for sale by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico December 2, 2018. The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before is put up for sale. "We are selling all the planes and helicopters that the corrupt politicians used," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a rally in Xalapa, Veracruz, near the end of his first full day as president. The crowd roared its approval. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before is put up for sale. "We are selling all the planes and helicopters that the corrupt politicians used," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a rally in Xalapa, Veracruz, near the end of his first full day as president. The crowd roared its approval. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. Finance Minister Carlos Urzua convened a news conference in Mexico City earlier on Sunday, attended by a small army of local reporters in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to announce that the plane will "very soon" be put up for sale. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. Finance Minister Carlos Urzua convened a news conference in Mexico City earlier on Sunday, attended by a small army of local reporters in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to announce that the plane will "very soon" be put up for sale. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. Photographers and camera crews were then ushered into the aircraft to see for themselves the spacious interior emblazoned with official government seals on the walls and flat-screen monitors, as well as the presidential bedroom and what appeared to be a marble-lined bathroom. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. Photographers and camera crews were then ushered into the aircraft to see for themselves the spacious interior emblazoned with official government seals on the walls and flat-screen monitors, as well as the presidential bedroom and what appeared to be a marble-lined bathroom. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The cockpit of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. The $218 million presidential jet acquired in late 2012 is one of 60 government planes that will be sold, in addition to 70 helicopters, said Urzua. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
The cockpit of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. The $218 million presidential jet acquired in late 2012 is one of 60 government planes that will be sold, in addition to 70 helicopters, said Urzua. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar. It will be flown on Monday to the Victorville airport in southern California at Boeing's recommendation as it awaits a new owner, according to a statement by the finance ministry. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar. It will be flown on Monday to the Victorville airport in southern California at Boeing's recommendation as it awaits a new owner, according to a statement by the finance ministry. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A bathroom of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Lopez Obrador won a landslide election victory in large part by seizing on widespread disgust with Mexico's governing elite, viewed by many as out-of-touch and deeply corrupt. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A bathroom of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Lopez Obrador won a landslide election victory in large part by seizing on widespread disgust with Mexico's governing elite, viewed by many as out-of-touch and deeply corrupt. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The interior of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
The interior of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before being put up for sale. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before being put up for sale. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A cameraman walks by the tail of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A cameraman walks by the tail of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
