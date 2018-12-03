Mexico's presidential plane for sale
Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour before is put up for sale by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Benito Juarez International...more
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before is put up for sale. "We are selling all the planes and helicopters that the corrupt politicians used," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a rally in Xalapa,...more
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. Finance Minister Carlos Urzua convened a news conference in Mexico City earlier on Sunday, attended by a small army of local reporters in front of...more
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. Photographers and camera crews were then ushered into the aircraft to see for themselves the spacious interior emblazoned with official government...more
The cockpit of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured during a media tour. The $218 million presidential jet acquired in late 2012 is one of 60 government planes that will be sold, in addition to 70 helicopters, said...more
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar. It will be flown on Monday to the Victorville airport in southern California at Boeing's recommendation as it awaits a new owner, according to a statement by the finance...more
A bathroom of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Lopez Obrador won a landslide election victory in large part by seizing on widespread disgust with Mexico's governing elite, viewed by many as out-of-touch and deeply corrupt....more
The interior of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The interior of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is pictured at a hangar before being put up for sale. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexico's official government seal is seen on a wall of the Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A cameraman walks by the tail of Mexican Air Force Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during a media tour. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism
A Kenyan charity held a pageant for people with albinism in a bid to affirm the dignity of a group that has faced discrimination, violence and even murder...
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Christmas in Caracas
Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly mess.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disasters photos of the year.
Versace's first show in New York
Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos from 2018.
Worst riots in Paris since 1968
Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed as they fought running battles with protesters in the shadows of some of Paris' fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts.
George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018
Images from the life of the 41st president.