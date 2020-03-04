Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 3:45pm EST

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Women raise their hands as they protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Women raise their hands as they protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Women raise their hands as they protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Close
1 / 21
A woman protests against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. The words read: "It is not one, we are all." REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

A woman protests against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. The words read: "It is not one, we are all." REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A woman protests against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. The words read: "It is not one, we are all." REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
2 / 21
Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, carry her casket toward the Dolores cemetery as women hold up placards to protest her murder, in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, carry her casket toward the Dolores cemetery as women hold up placards to protest her murder, in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, carry her casket toward the Dolores cemetery as women hold up placards to protest her murder, in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
3 / 21
The faithful take part in a mass in De los Santos Cosme y Damian church, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The faithful take part in a mass in De los Santos Cosme y Damian church, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 3, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
The faithful take part in a mass in De los Santos Cosme y Damian church, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 21
Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, react during her wake in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, react during her wake in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, react during her wake in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
5 / 21
Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
6 / 21
The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 21
A masked girl is pictured during a protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

A masked girl is pictured during a protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A masked girl is pictured during a protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Close
8 / 21
Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
9 / 21
Police officers block women marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Police officers block women marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Police officers block women marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
10 / 21
A demonstrator sprays fires during a protest against gender-based violence in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator sprays fires during a protest against gender-based violence in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A demonstrator sprays fires during a protest against gender-based violence in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 21
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 21
People pay their respects near the coffin of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered over the weekend inside a plastic garbage bag, at her house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People pay their respects near the coffin of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered over the weekend inside a plastic garbage bag, at her house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
People pay their respects near the coffin of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered over the weekend inside a plastic garbage bag, at her house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
13 / 21
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
14 / 21
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
15 / 21
A worker swipes the floor ahead of a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A worker swipes the floor ahead of a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A worker swipes the floor ahead of a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 21
Elizabeth Machuca poses with a photo of her late sister Eugenia among pairs of women's red shoes, put on display by Mexican visual artist Elina Chauvet to protest against gender violence and femicide, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Elizabeth Machuca poses with a photo of her late sister Eugenia among pairs of women's red shoes, put on display by Mexican visual artist Elina Chauvet to protest against gender violence and femicide, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico January...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
Elizabeth Machuca poses with a photo of her late sister Eugenia among pairs of women's red shoes, put on display by Mexican visual artist Elina Chauvet to protest against gender violence and femicide, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
17 / 21
Women hold placards while marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Women hold placards while marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Women hold placards while marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
18 / 21
A woman with a pink cross on her forehead takes part in a protest to demand justice for Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women rights who was found dead, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman with a pink cross on her forehead takes part in a protest to demand justice for Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women rights who was found dead, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A woman with a pink cross on her forehead takes part in a protest to demand justice for Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women rights who was found dead, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
19 / 21
A girl and her mother perform the protest song 'A rapist in your path' during a demonstration against gender violence at an anti-femicide monument in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A girl and her mother perform the protest song 'A rapist in your path' during a demonstration against gender violence at an anti-femicide monument in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A girl and her mother perform the protest song 'A rapist in your path' during a demonstration against gender violence at an anti-femicide monument in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 21
A demonstrator places lit candles during a protest to demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A demonstrator places lit candles during a protest to demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A demonstrator places lit candles during a protest to demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Women of the world

Women of the world

Next Slideshows

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

3:30pm EST
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

12:00pm EST
Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too...

11:47am EST
Scenes from Super Tuesday

Scenes from Super Tuesday

In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic...

12:45am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too moderate, in a district along the Mexican border.

Scenes from Super Tuesday

Scenes from Super Tuesday

In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump becomes a national competition for the first time.

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.

San Francisco's homeless vote on Super Tuesday

San Francisco's homeless vote on Super Tuesday

As Californians vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well.

Celebrities on the campaign trail

Celebrities on the campaign trail

Famous folks stump for their candidates on the 2020 campaign trail.

Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

Strange settings where voters are casting their ballots.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are now over 100 people in at least a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread and the central bank acted to protect the economy from the impact of the global outbreak.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast