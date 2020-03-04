Mexico's women protest gender violence
Women raise their hands as they protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A woman protests against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. The words read: "It is not one, we are all." REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, carry her casket toward the Dolores cemetery as women hold up placards to protest her murder, in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020....more
The faithful take part in a mass in De los Santos Cosme y Damian church, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 3, 2020....more
Relatives of Alicia Cortez Lara, a woman who was reported missing and found dead in the municipality of Ecatepec, react during her wake in Mexico City, Mexico March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A masked girl is pictured during a protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Police officers block women marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A demonstrator sprays fires during a protest against gender-based violence in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People pay their respects near the coffin of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered over the weekend inside a plastic garbage bag, at her house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020....more
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A worker swipes the floor ahead of a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020....more
Elizabeth Machuca poses with a photo of her late sister Eugenia among pairs of women's red shoes, put on display by Mexican visual artist Elina Chauvet to protest against gender violence and femicide, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico January...more
Women hold placards while marching toward the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing during a protest against femicide and gender violence, in Tijuana, Mexico February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A woman with a pink cross on her forehead takes part in a protest to demand justice for Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women rights who was found dead, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A girl and her mother perform the protest song 'A rapist in your path' during a demonstration against gender violence at an anti-femicide monument in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator places lit candles during a protest to demand justice for the murder of Isabel Cabanillas, an activist for women's rights whose body was found on January 18 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
