Mexico's women protest gender violence
A masked woman poses for a picture during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Protesters are stopped by police during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A girl holding a sign kneels in front of police officers during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "I wish I was a wall to be protected. Girls present,...more
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women burn a flag as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A protester damages a traffic light during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A woman holds a cross reading "no more missing" during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Protesters damage billboards during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Members of NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) try to stop a fight among protesters during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel...more
A masked woman takes part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Police women stand guard during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Masked women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Protesters walk through a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women go through a barricade as they enter into a monument during a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "Don't accuse us of violence, this is self-defense, we are in resistance, we are no longer defenseless."...more
A protester is seen next to a statue as women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women gesture as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
