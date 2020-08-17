Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2020 | 5:15pm EDT

Mexico's women protest gender violence

A masked woman poses for a picture during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A masked woman poses for a picture during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A masked woman poses for a picture during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
1 / 22
Protesters are stopped by police during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Protesters are stopped by police during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Protesters are stopped by police during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
2 / 22
A girl holding a sign kneels in front of police officers during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "I wish I was a wall to be protected. Girls present, feminists." REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A girl holding a sign kneels in front of police officers during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "I wish I was a wall to be protected. Girls present,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A girl holding a sign kneels in front of police officers during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "I wish I was a wall to be protected. Girls present, feminists." REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
3 / 22
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
4 / 22
Women burn a flag as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women burn a flag as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Women burn a flag as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
5 / 22
A protester damages a traffic light during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A protester damages a traffic light during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A protester damages a traffic light during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
6 / 22
A woman holds a cross reading "no more missing" during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman holds a cross reading "no more missing" during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A woman holds a cross reading "no more missing" during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
7 / 22
Protesters damage billboards during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Protesters damage billboards during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Protesters damage billboards during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
8 / 22
Members of NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) try to stop a fight among protesters during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Members of NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) try to stop a fight among protesters during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Members of NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) try to stop a fight among protesters during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
9 / 22
A masked woman takes part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A masked woman takes part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A masked woman takes part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
10 / 22
Police women stand guard during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Police women stand guard during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Police women stand guard during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
11 / 22
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
12 / 22
Masked women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Masked women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Masked women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
13 / 22
Women &nbsp;take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women  take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Women  take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
14 / 22
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Protesters try to breach a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
15 / 22
Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
16 / 22
Protesters walk through a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Protesters walk through a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Protesters walk through a barricade as they try march into a monument during in march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
17 / 22
Women go through a barricade as they enter into a monument during a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women go through a barricade as they enter into a monument during a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Women go through a barricade as they enter into a monument during a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
18 / 22
Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Police try to block protesters as they try to march into a monument during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
19 / 22
Women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "Don't accuse us of violence, this is self-defense, we are in resistance, we are no longer defenseless." REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "Don't accuse us of violence, this is self-defense, we are in resistance, we are no longer defenseless."...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. The sign reads "Don't accuse us of violence, this is self-defense, we are in resistance, we are no longer defenseless." REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
20 / 22
A protester is seen next to a statue as women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A protester is seen next to a statue as women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A protester is seen next to a statue as women take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
21 / 22
Women gesture as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women gesture as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Women gesture as they take part in a march to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and...

Next Slideshows

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

4:40pm EDT
British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in...

4:25pm EDT
Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony...

1:46pm EDT
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...

1:10pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their tests were canceled due to COVID-19.

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast