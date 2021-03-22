Miami Beach police clash with spring break crowds to enforce emergency COVID curfew
A man dances on top of a police car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man talks to a police officer as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man during an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Women dance on top of a car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Women dance on top of a police car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8pm curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A police officer chases revelers during an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man closes a restaurant ahead of an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view shows an empty Ocean Drive after an 8pm curfew was imposed by local authorities in an effort to control spring break crowds in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view shows an empty Ocean Drive after an 8pm curfew was imposed by local authorities in an effort to control spring break crowds in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People enjoy spring break festivities ahead of an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks in front of police officers enforcing an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Women dance on top of a car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A police vehicle chases revelers to enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman runs as police officers chase revelers to enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People walk along Ocean Drive during spring break festivities ahead of an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Revelers walk away as police officers ask them to leave during an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
