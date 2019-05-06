Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before reporting to a U.S. federal prison on Monday to begin a three-year sentence. Cohen, who once vowed to "take a bullet" for Trump but now calls him a "con man," arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City to serve his sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump and for lying to Congress. REUTERS/Mike Segar

