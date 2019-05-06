Michael Cohen reports to prison
Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before...more
Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michael Cohen is seen in a vehicle as he arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael Cohen speaks to the media as he leaves his apartment to report to prison, in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael Cohen gets in a car as he leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A vehicle carrying Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michael Cohen engages with a member of the press while walking back to his apartment in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohen exits Barneys in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohen walks around after leaving his apartment with his son, Jake Cohen, in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohen sits in Viand Coffee Shop with his son, Jake Cohen, in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohen exits Viand Coffee Shop with his son, Jake Cohen, in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohen walks to Barneys in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohengreets a passer-by in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Donny Deutsch visits Michael Cohen at his apartment in Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Michael Cohen chats with freelance photographer Jonathan Carroll in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Michael Cohen walks back to his apartment in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
