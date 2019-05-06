Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2019 | 1:40pm EDT

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before reporting to a U.S. federal prison on Monday to begin a three-year sentence. Cohen, who once vowed to "take a bullet" for Trump but now calls him a "con man," arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City to serve his sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump and for lying to Congress. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Cohen is seen in a vehicle as he arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen speaks to the media as he leaves his apartment to report to prison, in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen gets in a car as he leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A vehicle carrying Michael Cohen arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Cohen engages with a member of the press while walking back to his apartment in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohen exits Barneys in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohen walks around after leaving his apartment with his son, Jake Cohen, in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohen sits in Viand Coffee Shop with his son, Jake Cohen, in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohen exits Viand Coffee Shop with his son, Jake Cohen, in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohen walks to Barneys in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohengreets a passer-by in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Donny Deutsch visits Michael Cohen at his apartment in Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Michael Cohen chats with freelance photographer Jonathan Carroll in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Michael Cohen walks back to his apartment in Manhattan, New York, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

