Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. The sentencing capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump. Cohen said in a guilty plea in August that he was directed by Trump to make hush money payments to two women who said they had sexual affairs with the president in the past. Trump has denied the affairs and any involvement in the payments. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

