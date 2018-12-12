Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 12, 2018 | 3:05pm EST

Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing in Manhattan, New York, December 12, 2018. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for orchestrating hush payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election and financial crimes, posing potential legal and political risks to Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing in Manhattan, New York, December 12, 2018. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for orchestrating hush payments to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing in Manhattan, New York, December 12, 2018. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for orchestrating hush payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election and financial crimes, posing potential legal and political risks to Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 13
Michael Cohen, 52, speaks during his sentencing hearing in this courtroom sketch. In the courtroom, Cohen told U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan that "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump. The sentence imposed by Pauley was a modest reduction from the four to five years recommended under federal guidelines but still highlighted the seriousness of the charges and possible implications for the president. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Michael Cohen, 52, speaks during his sentencing hearing in this courtroom sketch. In the courtroom, Cohen told U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan that "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump. The sentence imposed by Pauley was a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen, 52, speaks during his sentencing hearing in this courtroom sketch. In the courtroom, Cohen told U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan that "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump. The sentence imposed by Pauley was a modest reduction from the four to five years recommended under federal guidelines but still highlighted the seriousness of the charges and possible implications for the president. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
2 / 13
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. The sentencing capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump. Cohen said in a guilty plea in August that he was directed by Trump to make hush money payments to two women who said they had sexual affairs with the president in the past. Trump has denied the affairs and any involvement in the payments. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. The sentencing capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump. Cohen said in a guilty plea in August that he was directed by Trump to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. The sentencing capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump. Cohen said in a guilty plea in August that he was directed by Trump to make hush money payments to two women who said they had sexual affairs with the president in the past. Trump has denied the affairs and any involvement in the payments. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
3 / 13
Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. Pauley sentenced Cohen to 36 months for the payments and to two months for Cohen's lies to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia. The two terms will run simultaneously. The judge set March 6 for Cohen's voluntary surrender. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. Pauley sentenced Cohen to 36 months for the payments and to two months for Cohen's lies to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia. The two terms will run simultaneously. The judge set March 6...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. Pauley sentenced Cohen to 36 months for the payments and to two months for Cohen's lies to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia. The two terms will run simultaneously. The judge set March 6 for Cohen's voluntary surrender. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 13
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 13
Michael Cohen arrives home with his family after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Michael Cohen arrives home with his family after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen arrives home with his family after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
6 / 13
Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media after the sentencing of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media after the sentencing of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media after the sentencing of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 13
Michael Cohen attends his sentencing hearing with attorney Guy Petrillo (R). REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Michael Cohen attends his sentencing hearing with attorney Guy Petrillo (R). REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen attends his sentencing hearing with attorney Guy Petrillo (R). REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
8 / 13
Michael Cohen is greeted by a supporter as arrives home after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Michael Cohen is greeted by a supporter as arrives home after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen is greeted by a supporter as arrives home after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
9 / 13
Bryan Cohen (L), brother of Michael Cohen, leaves after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bryan Cohen (L), brother of Michael Cohen, leaves after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Bryan Cohen (L), brother of Michael Cohen, leaves after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 13
Michael Cohen's children, Samantha and Jake, leave after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Michael Cohen's children, Samantha and Jake, leave after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen's children, Samantha and Jake, leave after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 13
Maurice Cohen is helped by family members as he leaves after the sentencing of his son. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Maurice Cohen is helped by family members as he leaves after the sentencing of his son. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Maurice Cohen is helped by family members as he leaves after the sentencing of his son. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
12 / 13
Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

9:45am EST
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

8:25am EST
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

8:06am EST
Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.

Dec 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Time magazine named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its Person of the Year.

Spilled cargo

Spilled cargo

When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Rally to support migrant caravan

Rally to support migrant caravan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials arrested 32 people at a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, near the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast