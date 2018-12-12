Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing in Manhattan, New York, December 12, 2018. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for orchestrating hush payments to...more
Michael Cohen, 52, speaks during his sentencing hearing in this courtroom sketch. In the courtroom, Cohen told U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan that "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump. The sentence imposed by Pauley was a...more
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. The sentencing capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump. Cohen said in a guilty plea in August that he was directed by Trump to...more
Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. Pauley sentenced Cohen to 36 months for the payments and to two months for Cohen's lies to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia. The two terms will run simultaneously. The judge set March 6...more
Michael Cohen exits the United States Courthouse after his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael Cohen arrives home with his family after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media after the sentencing of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michael Cohen attends his sentencing hearing with attorney Guy Petrillo (R). REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Michael Cohen is greeted by a supporter as arrives home after his sentencing. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Bryan Cohen (L), brother of Michael Cohen, leaves after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michael Cohen's children, Samantha and Jake, leave after his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Maurice Cohen is helped by family members as he leaves after the sentencing of his son. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Michael Cohen arrives for his sentencing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
