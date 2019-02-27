Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of President Donald Trump, is sworn in to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A $35,000 check signed by President Donald Trump to Michael Cohen is shown on a television monitor inside the hearing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Cohen is sworn in to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A sign reading "Liar Liar Pants on Fire!" is seen behind Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and other Republican members of the committee during the testimony of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) listen to the testimony of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Cohen takes a drink as he testifies. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chris and Ashley Thomson, patrons at Duffy's Irish Pub, watch the testimony of Michael Cohen in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a television displays Michael Cohen's testimony, in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A copy of a $35,000 check, which Michael Cohen says is a reimbursement issued to him for hush money payments involving women, is presented as an exhibit to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Courtesy Michael Cohen/Handout via...more
A copy of a $35,000 check, which Michael Cohen says is a reimbursement issued to him for hush money payments involving women, is presented as an exhibit to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Courtesy Michael Cohen/Handout via...more
A document titled "Stormy wire", which Michael Cohen says is a copy of the bank record of a $130,000 wire transfer from Cohen to the attorney of Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, which was presented as an exhibit to the House...more
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Cohen arrives to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Cohen sits at the witness table waiting to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican Representatives Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) stand together prior to the arrival of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hans Britsch, a patron at Duffy's Irish Pub, watches the testimony of Michael Cohen in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tweets by President Donald Trump about Michael Cohen are shown on a television monitor inside the hearing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lanny Davis (L), attorney for Michael Cohen (R), sits behind Cohen as he waits to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Cohen is show on a television monitor outside the hearing room. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
