Pictures | Wed Feb 27, 2019 | 1:05pm EST

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of President Donald Trump, is sworn in to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
1 / 22
A $35,000 check signed by President Donald Trump to Michael Cohen is shown on a television monitor inside the hearing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
2 / 22
Michael Cohen is sworn in to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
3 / 22
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
4 / 22
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
5 / 22
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
6 / 22
A sign reading "Liar Liar Pants on Fire!" is seen behind Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and other Republican members of the committee during the testimony of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
7 / 22
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) listen to the testimony of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
8 / 22
Michael Cohen takes a drink as he testifies. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
9 / 22
Chris and Ashley Thomson, patrons at Duffy's Irish Pub, watch the testimony of Michael Cohen in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
10 / 22
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a television displays Michael Cohen's testimony, in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
11 / 22
A copy of a $35,000 check, which Michael Cohen says is a reimbursement issued to him for hush money payments involving women, is presented as an exhibit to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Courtesy Michael Cohen/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
12 / 22
A copy of a $35,000 check, which Michael Cohen says is a reimbursement issued to him for hush money payments involving women, is presented as an exhibit to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Courtesy Michael Cohen/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
13 / 22
A document titled "Stormy wire", which Michael Cohen says is a copy of the bank record of a $130,000 wire transfer from Cohen to the attorney of Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, which was presented as an exhibit to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Courtesy Michael Cohen/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
14 / 22
Michael Cohen testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
15 / 22
Michael Cohen arrives to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
16 / 22
Michael Cohen sits at the witness table waiting to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
17 / 22
Republican Representatives Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) stand together prior to the arrival of Michael Cohen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
18 / 22
Hans Britsch, a patron at Duffy's Irish Pub, watches the testimony of Michael Cohen in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
19 / 22
Tweets by President Donald Trump about Michael Cohen are shown on a television monitor inside the hearing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
20 / 22
Lanny Davis (L), attorney for Michael Cohen (R), sits behind Cohen as he waits to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
21 / 22
Michael Cohen is show on a television monitor outside the hearing room. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
22 / 22
