Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump, joined by (L-R), Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir...more
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits next to retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2015....more
Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn looks at President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate where Trump attends meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) sits next to (L-R) senior advisor Stephen Miller, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, senior advisor and son-in-law of President, Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Reince...more
President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor nominee Michael Flynn attends the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement next to Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon board Air Force One at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (L) arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Mike Pence greets National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, February 10, 2017....more
Vice President Mike Pence (from L-R, 2nd row), Deputy National Security Advisor K. T. McFarland, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and National Security Council Chief of Staff Keith Kellogg applaud after President Donald Trump signed a...more
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands by the elevators as he arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Trump lights the National Christmas Tree
President Donald Trump and his family light up the National Christmas Tree outside the White House.
Escalating election crisis in Honduras
Honduran police fired tear gas at rock-hurling protesters after a widely criticized presidential election that saw the opposition cry foul as the incumbent...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump lights the National Christmas Tree
President Donald Trump and his family light up the National Christmas Tree outside the White House.
Escalating election crisis in Honduras
Honduran police fired tear gas at rock-hurling protesters after a widely criticized presidential election that saw the opposition cry foul as the incumbent slowly pulled ahead four days after the vote.
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.