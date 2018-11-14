Edition:
Michelle Obama begins book tour

Fans pose with signed copies of former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming outside the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. The former first lady's memoir "Becoming" is hitting shelves this week, and advance sales indicate it's shaping up to be a hit. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Oprah Winfrey talks with former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Jenny LeFlore smiles after getting signed copies of former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming outside the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Oprah Winfrey introduces former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Oprah Winfrey talks with former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama greets students as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsk

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir Becoming at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Michelle Obama begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Michelle Obama at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Michelle Obama greets students at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir Becoming at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
