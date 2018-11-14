Michelle Obama begins book tour
Fans pose with signed copies of former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming outside the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. The former first lady's memoir "Becoming" is hitting shelves this week, and advance sales indicate it's shaping up to...more
Oprah Winfrey talks with former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Jenny LeFlore smiles after getting signed copies of former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming outside the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Oprah Winfrey introduces former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Oprah Winfrey talks with former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former first lady Michelle Obama greets students as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsk
Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir Becoming at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Michelle Obama begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Michelle Obama at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Michelle Obama greets students at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir Becoming at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
