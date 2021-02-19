Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background, as...more
Children play with snow in the town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A picture taken with a drone shows roofs of buildings and houses covered with snow following snowfall in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yosri Aljamal
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man walks into Jerusalem's Old city via Damascus gate during a snowy day in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A view shows snow covered town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Palestinian children build a snowman following snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man looks on as snows falls in an alley of Jerusalem's Old City February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Boys play with snow in the town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A man plays on snow following snowfall in Amman, Jordan February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij
A girl plays by the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sanitation workers clear a street of snow following snowfall in Amman, Jordan February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij
A Palestinian boy plays with snow following snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Part of a snow-covered tree is seen in Sawfar village, Lebanon February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish boy plays with snow in a park on a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Snow is seen over Jerusalem and on the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old city, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Youths walk through snow as a car drives nearby in Sawfar village, Lebanon February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People play with snow and take selfies during a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman walks with her dog in a park on a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians play with snow following snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Roofs in Jerusalem's Old city are covered with snow during a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A Palestinian man crosses a street on a snowy day in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians play with snow during a snowstorm in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Jews pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old city on a snowy morning in the city February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Children play in the snow, during a snowstorm in the village of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
People play by the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man clears snow from the ground by the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old city on a snowy morning in the city February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A truck clears a road blocked by snow, during a snowstorm in the village of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Snow is seen on the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old city, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival
Residents of Rio de Janeiro reflect on their lost year of celebration, after the February festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
Unusual animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Presidential pets through the years
A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity
A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand.
Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes
Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels
People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door.
Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City
Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New Jersey waterfront.
Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper
Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound bombs at two protests in Madrid and Barcelona, each attended by thousands, the day after Pablo Hasel was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.
Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.