Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2021 | 10:30pm EST

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background, as the snow starts to fall in Jerusalem February 17, 2021 REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Children play with snow in the town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A picture taken with a drone shows roofs of buildings and houses covered with snow following snowfall in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yosri Aljamal

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man walks into Jerusalem's Old city via Damascus gate during a snowy day in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A view shows snow covered town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Palestinian children build a snowman following snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A man looks on as snows falls in an alley of Jerusalem's Old City February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Boys play with snow in the town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A man plays on snow following snowfall in Amman, Jordan February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A girl plays by the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Sanitation workers clear a street of snow following snowfall in Amman, Jordan February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A Palestinian boy plays with snow following snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Part of a snow-covered tree is seen in Sawfar village, Lebanon February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish boy plays with snow in a park on a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Snow is seen over Jerusalem and on the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old city,  February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Youths walk through snow as a car drives nearby in Sawfar village, Lebanon February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
People play with snow and take selfies during a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A woman walks with her dog in a park on a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Palestinians play with snow following snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Roofs in Jerusalem's Old city are covered with snow during a snowy morning in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A Palestinian man crosses a street on a snowy day in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Palestinians play with snow during a snowstorm in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Jews pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old city on a snowy morning in the city February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Children play in the snow, during a snowstorm in the village of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People play by the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A man clears snow from the ground by the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old city on a snowy morning in the city February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A truck clears a road blocked by snow, during a snowstorm in the village of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Snow is seen on the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old city, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
