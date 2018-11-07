Midterm election winners and losers
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband s mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Republican Senator Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi Cruz during his election night party in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Democratic Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke embraces his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Democratic congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib (C) celebrates at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp hugs her spouse, Dr. Darwin Lange, after appearing at her election night party in West Fargo, North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey react after appearing at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum concedes the race to Rep. Ron DeSantis as Gillum's running mate Chris King (L), King's wife Kristin (C) and Gillum's wife R. Jai (R) watch at his side during his midterm...more
Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds a Puerto Rico flag as she greets supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican Senate candidate Mitt Romney reacts surrounded by his grandchildren and wife, Ann, at his election night party in Orem, Utah. REUTERS/Ed Kosmicki
Democratic congressional candidate Jahana Hayes reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland takes the stage after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist meets with her supporters as she concedes defeat to Phil Scott in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna
Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun reacts after appearing at his election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) greets supporters after winning the midterm elections in Charlestown, West Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill addresses her supporters at her midterm election night party in St. Louis, Missouri. McCaskill conceded the election to Republican Josh Hawley. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Democratic congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott holds the hand of grandson Auguste Guimard as he waves to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Democratic House Representative-elect Raquel Teran (C) hugs supporters at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night Party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabinow declares victory at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky
Republican candidate for Senate Leah Vukmir (R) gives a concession speech after losing to Senator Tammy Baldwin in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Democrat Chris Pappas speaks after winning New Hampshire's first congressional district in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic congressional candidate Richard Ojeda reacts after appearing at his election night party in Yuma, West Virginia. REUTERS/Lexi Browning
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer reacts with her daughters, Sydney (L) and Sherry after declaring victory at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath thanks her supports after conceding in Richmond, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Democrat Andy Levin (R), who won the House seat of his father, retiring Rep. Sander Levin, (L) stands with former Senator Carl Levin at the Democratic midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. Carl and Sander Levin are brothers. REUTERS/Jeff...more
New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo and lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul wave to the crowd after news of their reelection in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Democratic congressman Conor Lamb reacts after appearing at his election night party in Mars, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega
