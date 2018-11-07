Edition:
United States
Wed Nov 7, 2018 | 1:20am EST

Midterm election winners and losers

Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband s mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican Senator Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi Cruz during his election night party in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke embraces his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib (C) celebrates at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp hugs her spouse, Dr. Darwin Lange, after appearing at her election night party in West Fargo, North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey react after appearing at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum concedes the race to Rep. Ron DeSantis as Gillum's running mate Chris King (L), King's wife Kristin (C) and Gillum's wife R. Jai (R) watch at his side during his midterm election night rally in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds a Puerto Rico flag as she greets supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican Senate candidate Mitt Romney reacts surrounded by his grandchildren and wife, Ann, at his election night party in Orem, Utah. REUTERS/Ed Kosmicki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Jahana Hayes reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland takes the stage after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist meets with her supporters as she concedes defeat to Phil Scott in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun reacts after appearing at his election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) greets supporters after winning the midterm elections in Charlestown, West Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill addresses her supporters at her midterm election night party in St. Louis, Missouri. McCaskill conceded the election to Republican Josh Hawley. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott holds the hand of grandson Auguste Guimard as he waves to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic House Representative-elect Raquel Teran (C) hugs supporters at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night Party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabinow declares victory at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Republican candidate for Senate Leah Vukmir (R) gives a concession speech after losing to Senator Tammy Baldwin in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democrat Chris Pappas speaks after winning New Hampshire's first congressional district in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Richard Ojeda reacts after appearing at his election night party in Yuma, West Virginia. REUTERS/Lexi Browning

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer reacts with her daughters, Sydney (L) and Sherry after declaring victory at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath thanks her supports after conceding in Richmond, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democrat Andy Levin (R), who won the House seat of his father, retiring Rep. Sander Levin, (L) stands with former Senator Carl Levin at the Democratic midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan. Carl and Sander Levin are brothers. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo and lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul wave to the crowd after news of their reelection in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressman Conor Lamb reacts after appearing at his election night party in Mars, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
