Pictures | Thu Oct 8, 2020 | 3:20pm EDT

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Youths with masks begin a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A bottle of hand sanitizer is seen next to a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Kandy White serves a cinnamon bun to customer Milton Bibbs at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A staff member sanitizes a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Fair attendees test their luck at a game at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A fair employee reads the temperature of other staff members at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A staff member waits for customers at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Johnny Slaughter grills chicken while wearing a mask at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Fair attendees test their luck at a game at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Staff members wait for the Mississippi State Fair to begin in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A hand sanitizer station is seen at the entrance of the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A band does a soundcheck at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Signs across the fairgrounds remind attendees to practice social distancing at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Debbie Morris and Chandra Doavy sort through taffy candy at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Attendees with masks walk through the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Attendees walk through the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A sign with safety measures is seen at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A hand sanitizer station is seen at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Attendees watch a pig race at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Attendees walk through the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Bernurdino Marcos sanitizes a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
