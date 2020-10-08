Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Youths with masks begin a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A bottle of hand sanitizer is seen next to a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Kandy White serves a cinnamon bun to customer Milton Bibbs at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A staff member sanitizes a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Fair attendees test their luck at a game at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A fair employee reads the temperature of other staff members at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A staff member waits for customers at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Johnny Slaughter grills chicken while wearing a mask at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Fair attendees test their luck at a game at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Staff members wait for the Mississippi State Fair to begin in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A hand sanitizer station is seen at the entrance of the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A band does a soundcheck at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Signs across the fairgrounds remind attendees to practice social distancing at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Debbie Morris and Chandra Doavy sort through taffy candy at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Attendees with masks walk through the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Attendees walk through the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A sign with safety measures is seen at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A hand sanitizer station is seen at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Attendees watch a pig race at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Attendees walk through the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Bernurdino Marcos sanitizes a ride at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
