Pictures | Wed Jun 27, 2018 | 8:56pm EDT

Migrant arrivals in Spain

Migrants of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, Spain, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A migrant leaves a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
The hand of a migrant woman is seen as she rests in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant child plays with a Spanish police officer after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Migrants are seen inside a makeshift emergency stall after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant stands after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant plays with a float on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant rests after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Migrants rest in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Migrants rest in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant rests after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant child is led by Spanish civil guards into a van as he leaves a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A member of Spanish Red Cross writes an identification number on the shirt of a migrant after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
The wet feet of a migrant are seen at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A Spanish civil guard (R) and a rescuer move an intercepted dinghy at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A migrant prays after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Migrants are seen on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A migrant opens a plastic bag with food after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Migrants stand in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A migrant walks as he leaves a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Migrants wash themselves after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Clothes of migrants are seen laid out to dry outside an overcrowded sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Fireworks (rear) are seen during the celebrations of the summer solstice while migrants stand on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Migrants are seen on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A migrant woman and her child are seen after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, Spain June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Migrants stand on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Motril, southern Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A migrant child is comforted by a Spanish civil guard as she rests in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Migrants are seen on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A migrant is helped by a rescuer after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Migrant women are led by members of Spanish Red Cross after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Migrants are seen in a tent of Spanish Red Cross after arriving on rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A rescuer carries the life-vests of migrants after they arrived on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A migrant kisses the ground after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A migrant, takes a photo with a mobile phone on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Rescuers carry a migrant child after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Migrants are seen in a bus towards a sports center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A migrant rests after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
