Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico
Central American migrants gesture after crossing the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants form a human chain to help fellow migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mexican marines patrol the Suchiate river to stop the caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S., trying to cross the river illegally from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants stand on the shore of the Suchiate river as seen from Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants walk through the Suchiate river as seen from Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants walk through the Suchiate river as seen from Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Blanca Ortega, migrant from Honduras, is helped out of the water by people on makeshift rafts, as she crosses the Suchiate river to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S., look at the Mexican marine army patrolling the Suchiate River as they try to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos...more
