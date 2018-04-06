Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 6, 2018 | 1:00pm EDT

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, clean up and stretch during a break on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, clean up and stretch during a break on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, clean up and stretch during a break on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
1 / 34
A vendor offers snacks on a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Puebla state, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A vendor offers snacks on a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Puebla state, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A vendor offers snacks on a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Puebla state, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 34
A girl sits in the aisle of a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A girl sits in the aisle of a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A girl sits in the aisle of a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 34
Carolina Garcia from Honduras, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, washes her face during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Carolina Garcia from Honduras, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, washes her face during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Carolina Garcia from Honduras, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, washes her face during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 34
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather on a sports field before boarding a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather on a sports field before boarding a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather on a sports field before boarding a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 34
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, stretch their legs during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. The sign reads "Parking for heavy vehicles". REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, stretch their legs during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. The sign reads "Parking for heavy vehicles"....more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, stretch their legs during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. The sign reads "Parking for heavy vehicles". REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 34
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
7 / 34
Central American migrants ride on a bus bound for Puebla and Mexico City, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants ride on a bus bound for Puebla and Mexico City, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants ride on a bus bound for Puebla and Mexico City, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 34
A man from Honduras is seen at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man from Honduras is seen at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A man from Honduras is seen at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 34
Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 34
Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
11 / 34
Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
12 / 34
Central American migrants are seen after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants are seen after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants are seen after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
13 / 34
A man from Honduras carries his belongings before taking a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man from Honduras carries his belongings before taking a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A man from Honduras carries his belongings before taking a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 34
Central American migrants rest at a sports field, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants rest at a sports field, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants rest at a sports field, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
15 / 34
Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
16 / 34
Central American migrants sleep at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants sleep at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Central American migrants sleep at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
17 / 34
Central American migrants gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Central American migrants gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
18 / 34
Central American migrants stand in line to receive a meal, at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants stand in line to receive a meal, at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Central American migrants stand in line to receive a meal, at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
19 / 34
Central American migrants take a break in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants take a break in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Central American migrants take a break in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 34
Children of Central American migrants receive donated clothes during a break from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Children of Central American migrants receive donated clothes during a break from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Children of Central American migrants receive donated clothes during a break from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
21 / 34
A Central American migrant sleeps at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Central American migrant sleeps at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A Central American migrant sleeps at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
22 / 34
Central American migrants sleep during a pause from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants sleep during a pause from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Central American migrants sleep during a pause from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
23 / 34
Children of Central American migrants wait in line to receive food in Matias Romero, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Children of Central American migrants wait in line to receive food in Matias Romero, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Children of Central American migrants wait in line to receive food in Matias Romero, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
24 / 34
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Close
25 / 34
Central American migrants arrive at in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants arrive at in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Central American migrants arrive at in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Close
26 / 34
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Close
27 / 34
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Close
28 / 34
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from the journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from the journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from the journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
29 / 34
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. receive flavored water from Catholic volunteers in Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. receive flavored water from Catholic volunteers in Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. receive flavored water from Catholic volunteers in Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
30 / 34
A policeman pours a soft drink for a Central American migrant participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

A policeman pours a soft drink for a Central American migrant participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A policeman pours a soft drink for a Central American migrant participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
31 / 34
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from their journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from their journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from their journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
32 / 34
Catholic volunteers hand over flavored water to Central American migrants participating in a caravan that is heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Catholic volunteers hand over flavored water to Central American migrants participating in a caravan that is heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Catholic volunteers hand over flavored water to Central American migrants participating in a caravan that is heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
33 / 34
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. wait in line for a meal in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. wait in line for a meal in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. wait in line for a meal in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Next Slideshows

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of...

Apr 05 2018
Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn

Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn

The New York attorney general's office is investigating the fatal shooting by police of Saheed Vassell, an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at...

Apr 05 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 05 2018
Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.

Apr 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast