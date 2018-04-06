Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, clean up and stretch during a break on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A vendor offers snacks on a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Puebla state, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A girl sits in the aisle of a bus carrying Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Carolina Garcia from Honduras, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, washes her face during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather on a sports field before boarding a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, stretch their legs during a stop on their route to Puebla, on a highway in Veracruz, Mexico April 6, 2018. The sign reads "Parking for heavy vehicles"....more
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants ride on a bus bound for Puebla and Mexico City, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man from Honduras is seen at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants pick up their belongings after spending the night at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants are seen after spending the night at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man from Honduras carries his belongings before taking a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants rest at a sports field, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants walk to the bus station to take a bus bound for Puebla, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants sleep at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants stand in line to receive a meal, at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants take a break in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Children of Central American migrants receive donated clothes during a break from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Central American migrant sleeps at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants sleep during a pause from traveling in the caravan at a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Children of Central American migrants wait in line to receive food in Matias Romero, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants arrive at in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants gather before continuing their journey to the U.S. in Ixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from the journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. receive flavored water from Catholic volunteers in Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
A policeman pours a soft drink for a Central American migrant participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from their journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Catholic volunteers hand over flavored water to Central American migrants participating in a caravan that is heading to the U.S. in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. wait in line for a meal in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Next Slideshows
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of...
Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn
The New York attorney general's office is investigating the fatal shooting by police of Saheed Vassell, an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at...
Oklahoma teachers walk out
Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Brazil's Lula defies prison order
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Best of the Masters
Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive
The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.