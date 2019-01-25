Migrant caravan moves north
Migrants climb on the back of a truck as they get a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants line up for food during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 24. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants climb a platform truck for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 25. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant walks along a highway during his journey towards the United States, in Chauites, January 21. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants get on the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants get down from a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, January 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk during their journey towards the United States, in Matias Romero, January 24. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Paraplegic Kevin Dominguez (R) from Honduras, a victim of a stray bullet, looks back as he waits for a lift together with friends during their journey towards the United States, in Matias Romero, January 24. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants try to get into a truck wagon during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants sit beside a highway as they wait for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 25. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants wait in line to get transportation during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants form a line to get lifts during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, January 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk along a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Chauites, January 21. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants prepare to walk during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrant David Fonseca (C), from Honduras, chills out as he takes a lift in the back of a truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Villa Comaltitlan, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, January 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A family of migrants squeeze on a platform truck for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 25. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
How Venezuela got here: a timeline of the political crisis
A look at how Venezuela's political crisis has evolved, from the death of socialist leader Hugo Chavez to opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring himself interim president.
Venezuela in turmoil
Venezuelans pick up the pieces after protesters clashed with security forces around the country, with some demonstrations spilling over into looting, after opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as interim president.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Venezuela's Guaido declares himself president
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself interim president, while hundreds of thousands pour into the streets to demand an end to the socialist government of President Maduro.