Pictures | Fri Jan 25, 2019 | 2:00pm EST

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrants climb on the back of a truck as they get a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Migrants line up for food during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 24. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Migrants climb a platform truck for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 25. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A migrant walks along a highway during his journey towards the United States, in Chauites, January 21. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Migrants get on the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Migrants get down from a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, January 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Migrants walk during their journey towards the United States, in Matias Romero, January 24. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Paraplegic Kevin Dominguez (R) from Honduras, a victim of a stray bullet, looks back as he waits for a lift together with friends during their journey towards the United States, in Matias Romero, January 24. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Migrants try to get into a truck wagon during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Migrants sit beside a highway as they wait for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 25. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Migrants wait in line to get transportation during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Migrants form a line to get lifts during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, January 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Migrants walk along a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Chauites, January 21. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants prepare to walk during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants walk during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrant David Fonseca (C), from Honduras, chills out as he takes a lift in the back of a truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Villa Comaltitlan, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants walk during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, January 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
A family of migrants squeeze on a platform truck for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Acayucan, January 25. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
