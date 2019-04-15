Migrant caravan moves north
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States walk across a bridge as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a road as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States walk across a bridge as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a street as they arrive to Tapachula, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, rest in a forest by a highway in Tuxtla Chico, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a road as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a road as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, sleeps in a forest by a highway in Tuxtla Chico, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a road as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A vendor belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a road as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, sleeps next to charging mobile phones, at the Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico April 14. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Hondurans, belonging to a caravan of migrants en route to the United States, sleep at the Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico April 14. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrants from Honduras sleep in a gymnasium at an improvised shelter while waiting for a humanitarian visa to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico April 14. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, rests at the edge of a forest by a highway in Tuxtla Chico, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, sleep at the Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico April 14. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, wash their feet in a fountain at the Central Park of Tapachula, Mexico, April 13. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, rest in a forest by a highway in Tuxtla Chico, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, charge their cellphones at the Central Park of Tapachula, Mexico, April 13. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, gather at the Central Park of Tapachula, Mexico, April 13. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, rest in a forest by a highway in Tuxtla Chico, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walk on a highway in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, April 12. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States, walks on a highway in Metapa, Mexico, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
