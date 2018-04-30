Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2018 | 7:50am EDT

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 29
A man climbs up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, as members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man climbs up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, as members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A man climbs up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, as members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
6 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 29
Supporters wave a Honduran flag on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park as members of a migrant caravan from Central America stand on the other side, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters wave a Honduran flag on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park as members of a migrant caravan from Central America stand on the other side, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Supporters wave a Honduran flag on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park as members of a migrant caravan from Central America stand on the other side, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 29
Children travelling with a caravan of migrants from Central America play on the beach near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Children travelling with a caravan of migrants from Central America play on the beach near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Children travelling with a caravan of migrants from Central America play on the beach near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 29
Supporters of a caravan of migrants from Central America wave a Honduran flag while gathering in the United States and near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., as seen through the fence from Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Supporters of a caravan of migrants from Central America wave a Honduran flag while gathering in the United States and near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Supporters of a caravan of migrants from Central America wave a Honduran flag while gathering in the United States and near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., as seen through the fence from Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
10 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America wait to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America wait to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America wait to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America look through the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America look through the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America look through the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather at the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather at the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather at the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 29
A boy who was with members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters crosses the U.S.-Mexico border wall into the U.S. at Border Field State Park, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy who was with members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters crosses the U.S.-Mexico border wall into the U.S. at Border Field State Park, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A boy who was with members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters crosses the U.S.-Mexico border wall into the U.S. at Border Field State Park, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sit on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. The banner reads "Diversity without borders." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sit on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. The banner reads "Diversity without borders."...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sit on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. The banner reads "Diversity without borders." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 29
People in Mexico climb the border wall fence as a caravan of migrants and supporters reached the United States-Mexico border near San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People in Mexico climb the border wall fence as a caravan of migrants and supporters reached the United States-Mexico border near San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
People in Mexico climb the border wall fence as a caravan of migrants and supporters reached the United States-Mexico border near San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
21 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
22 / 29
A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America looks at his mobile phone as he gets ready to spend the night near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America looks at his mobile phone as he gets ready to spend the night near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where...more

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America looks at his mobile phone as he gets ready to spend the night near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
23 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hug as a first group is allowed to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hug as a first group is allowed to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hug as a first group is allowed to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
24 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus to a gathering in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus to a gathering in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus to a gathering in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
25 / 29
A woman dresses a girl while staying at a shelter with fellow members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman dresses a girl while staying at a shelter with fellow members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A woman dresses a girl while staying at a shelter with fellow members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
26 / 29
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus past the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., to gather in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus past the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., to gather in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus past the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., to gather in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
27 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 29
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Next Slideshows

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and...

Apr 27 2018
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel...

Apr 27 2018
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of...

Apr 27 2018
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...

Apr 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Week in sport

Week in sport

Our top sports photography this past week.

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast