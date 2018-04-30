Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man climbs up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, as members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters wave a Honduran flag on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park as members of a migrant caravan from Central America stand on the other side, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children travelling with a caravan of migrants from Central America play on the beach near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Supporters of a caravan of migrants from Central America wave a Honduran flag while gathering in the United States and near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the...more
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America wait to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America look through the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America gather at the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A boy who was with members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters crosses the U.S.-Mexico border wall into the U.S. at Border Field State Park, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sit on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. The banner reads "Diversity without borders."...more
People in Mexico climb the border wall fence as a caravan of migrants and supporters reached the United States-Mexico border near San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America looks at his mobile phone as he gets ready to spend the night near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where...more
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hug as a first group is allowed to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus to a gathering in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman dresses a girl while staying at a shelter with fellow members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America ride on a bus past the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., to gather in a park prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and...
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel...
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial
Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of...
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
Week in sport
Our top sports photography this past week.
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial
Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.