Migrant children at the U.S. border

Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, and her son Jonathan, 10, sit barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two...more

Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, and her son Jonathan, 10, sit barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and four, said she and her son lost their shoes after they got stuck in the mud while climbing the banks of the Rio Grande river. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close