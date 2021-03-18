Edition:
Migrant children at the U.S. border

Mayra, a 17-year-old asylum-seeking mother from Guatemala, carries her 13-month-old son Marvin after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Sonia, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, walks down a dirt road with her three children Jefferson, 9, Scarlet, 7, and David, 6, after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Gabriella, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, carries her six-year-old son Diego as they walk through the brush after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant Sarah, from Honduras, embraces her 17-month-old daughter Lucia after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as they wait to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 14, 2021. Pictured in the front row are Yoandri, 4, Michael, 5 and Yojanlee, 2, all from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Mayra, a 17-year-old asylum-seeking mother from Guatemala, carries her 13-month-old son Marvin after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant Jonathan, 6, from Honduras, sits near his father as he and other migrants await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, stands barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and 4, said her shoes got stuck in the mud while climbing the banks of the Rio Grande river.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Johnny, an asylum-seeking father from Honduras, carries his five-year-old daughter Jennica after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant Alicia, from Honduras, embraces her father as she and other migrants await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Marvin (L) and Brando, both one-year-old asylum-seeker boys from Guatemala, look out from their baby carriers after they crossed with their mothers the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Fatima, a two-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol with other migrants after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft with her father in Penitas, Texas, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Zoe, an 18-month-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, cries while being held by her mother Evelyn as she and other migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Others follow as asylum-seeking migrant Sarah, from Honduras, carries her 17-month-old daughter Lucia after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, and her son Jonathan, 10, sit barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and four, said she and her son lost their shoes after they got stuck in the mud while climbing the banks of the Rio Grande river.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, is held by her mother Angie as they await to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant mothers from Central America hold their children as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 12, 2021. The unrelated minors, all from Honduras, are Pablo, 9, Doris, 6 and Marjorie, 11.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Taznari, a three-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, holds her mother’s hand as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors are transported in a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
