Migrant family who fled tear gas at U.S. border seeks asylum
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, holds her daughter as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. Members of a group of...more
The group comprised mostly teens but also included Maria Meza and her children, the lawyers said. The family appeared in a widely circulated photograph taken by Reuters on November 25 (pictured) as they fled tear gas thrown by U.S. authorities during...more
A family waits to apply for asylum at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California, seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. Sandra Cordero, from advocacy group Families Belong Together, which accompanied the migrants, said eight...more
Jamie Mejia Meza, a daughter of Maria Meza, sits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. A system dubbed "metering" limits how many can ask for asylum each day...more
Unaccompanied minors are escorted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers as they have been processed for asylum at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California, December 17, 2018. Sometimes U.S. border authorities allow...more
An unaccompanied minor reacts as he is allowed to enter the United States to apply for asylum, at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California, seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. Democratic U.S. Representatives Jimmy Gomez and...more
The border line between Mexico and United States is seen at the Otay Mesa port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents had said the port of entry was full, Gomez said. Surrounded by advocates and...more
Maria Meza sits as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. The asylum seekers had been part of groups of thousands of migrants known as...more
The daughter of Maria Meza cries as she waits with her mother sitting at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego to be processed as asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. Activists say metering is intended to deter asylum...more
Children of Maria Meza make their way to the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego to be processed as an asylum seeker, in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. CBP said in response to questions that this year it had seen a more than 100 percent increase...more
An unaccompanied minor waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. Lawyers from Al Otro Lado were also with the children. The organization has...more
