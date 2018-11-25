Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 25, 2018 | 6:30pm EST

Migrant protest at Tijuana border fence

A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 20
Migrants run from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants run from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants run from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 20
A migrant girl from Honduras cries after running away from tear gas thrown by the U.S. border control near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A migrant girl from Honduras cries after running away from tear gas thrown by the U.S. border control near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant girl from Honduras cries after running away from tear gas thrown by the U.S. border control near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 20
Migrants stand near the border fence between Mexico and the United States as U.S. border patrol officers look on, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants stand near the border fence between Mexico and the United States as U.S. border patrol officers look on, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants stand near the border fence between Mexico and the United States as U.S. border patrol officers look on, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 20
A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 20
Migrants run away from tear gas thrown by the U.S. border control near the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Migrants run away from tear gas thrown by the U.S. border control near the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants run away from tear gas thrown by the U.S. border control near the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 20
A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 20
Migrants look at members of a U.S. border patrol next to the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants look at members of a U.S. border patrol next to the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants look at members of a U.S. border patrol next to the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 20
Migrants run from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants run from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants run from tear gas, thrown by the U.S. border patrol, near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 20
A migrant runs from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A migrant runs from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant runs from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 20
U.S. border patrol officers look at the Mexican side as they stand next to the fence between the United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

U.S. border patrol officers look at the Mexican side as they stand next to the fence between the United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
U.S. border patrol officers look at the Mexican side as they stand next to the fence between the United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 20
Migrants and members of the media run from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants and members of the media run from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants and members of the media run from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 20
Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 20
Migrants and members of the media run from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants and members of the media run from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants and members of the media run from tear gas released by U.S. border patrol near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 20
Migrants stand near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants stand near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants stand near the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 20
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 20
Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 20
Migrants make their way to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Migrants make their way to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants make their way to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 20
Migrants run to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Migrants run to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants run to cross the Tijuana river near the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 20
A migrant holds flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A migrant holds flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant holds flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Next Slideshows

Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.

5:40pm EST
Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs

Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs

Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic...

1:45pm EST
Tensions rise in Tijuana

Tensions rise in Tijuana

Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in...

Nov 23 2018
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Nov 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.

Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs

Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs

Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests across France.

Tensions rise in Tijuana

Tensions rise in Tijuana

Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in spite of growing U.S. measures to tighten the border.

Giving thanks

Giving thanks

Americans at home and abroad celebrate Thanksgiving.

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity

North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity

South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Images of the devastation in Paradise caused by the Camp Fire, the deadliest blaze in California history.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast