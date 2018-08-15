Migrant rescue ship arrives in Malta, ending standoff
A migrant is seen on board the MV Aquarius as the rescue ship navigates toward the island of Malta, in the Mediterranean Sea, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant is checked by doctors before disembarking from the MV Aquarius in the harbour of Valletta, Malta, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants disembark from the MV Aquarius in the harbour of Valletta, Malta, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Hands of migrants are seen on board the MV Aquarius in the harbour of Valletta, Malta, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants disembark from the humanitarian ship Aquarius at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are seen onboard the humanitarian ship Aquarius at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are seen on board the MV Aquarius, in the Mediterranean Sea, between Malta and Linosa, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants are seen onboard the MV Aquarius, in the Mediterranean Sea, between Malta and Linosa, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants are seen resting on board of the MV Aquarius rescue ship run by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders, during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August 12, 2018....more
A migrant smiles on board the MV Aquarius rescue ship, run by SOS Mediterranee organization and Doctors Without Borders, during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more
Migrants are seen resting on board of the MV Aquarius rescue ship run by SOS Mediterranee organization and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August 12, 2018....more
A migrant rests after being rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August 10, 2018....more
Migrants rest after being rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August 10, 2018....more
Migrants on a wooden boat look on as they wait to be rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast,...more
Migrants listen to the welcome speech after being rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August...more
Migrants on a wooden boat react as they wait to be rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August...more
Next Slideshows
Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
A 50-meter-high section of a motorway bridge crashed down onto warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed in Genoa, killing at least 39 people.
The plight of Italy's African laborers
Two recent fatal crashes, resulting in the deaths of 16 migrant workers, have brought into focus the dire working and living conditions imposed on thousands of...
Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Five adults face child abuse charges after authorities raided their ramshackle homestead in New Mexico and found the body of a young boy and 11 more children...
Remembering the East Coast blackout
The 2003 East Coast blackout, caused by a few benign tree branches, plunged 50 million into darkness and laid bare the vulnerabilities of an aging electric grid...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
A 50-meter-high section of a motorway bridge crashed down onto warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed in Genoa, killing at least 39 people.
The plight of Italy's African laborers
Two recent fatal crashes, resulting in the deaths of 16 migrant workers, have brought into focus the dire working and living conditions imposed on thousands of migrant farmhands whose cut-price labor allows Italy to be one of the biggest fruit and vegetable exporters in Europe.
Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Five adults face child abuse charges after authorities raided their ramshackle homestead in New Mexico and found the body of a young boy and 11 more children described by authorities as starving and ragged.
Remembering the East Coast blackout
The 2003 East Coast blackout, caused by a few benign tree branches, plunged 50 million into darkness and laid bare the vulnerabilities of an aging electric grid in the most populous region of the United States.
Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
A man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming it into barriers outside Britain's parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in just under 18 months, police said.
A day at the state fair
Spending a summer day at the state fair, from New Jersey to Iowa.
North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.
Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight
Tens of thousands of fans celebrate Korean pop, or K-pop, at the 7th annual KCON convention in Los Angeles.