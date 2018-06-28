Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 28, 2018 | 9:50am EDT

Migrant rescue ship docks, ending standoff

A migrant child is carried out from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Migrants react onboard the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are seen after disembarking the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant disembarks from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are seen after disembarking the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are seen onboard the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant disembarks from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are seen after disembarking the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea,. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants who have just disembarked from the charity ship Lifeline wait to be processed by officials at the reception centre for migrants in Marsa. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Police talk to the Lifeline's crew members, at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrant women look on as they sit in a bus, at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants who have just disembarked from the charity ship Lifeline wait to be processed by officials at the reception centre for migrants in Marsa, Malta June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The charity ship Lifeline is seen at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

