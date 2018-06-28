Migrant rescue ship docks, ending standoff
A migrant child is carried out from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants react onboard the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are seen after disembarking the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants disembark from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant disembarks from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are seen after disembarking the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are seen onboard the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant disembarks from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants disembark from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants disembark from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are seen after disembarking the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea,. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants who have just disembarked from the charity ship Lifeline wait to be processed by officials at the reception centre for migrants in Marsa. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Police talk to the Lifeline's crew members, at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrant women look on as they sit in a bus, at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants who have just disembarked from the charity ship Lifeline wait to be processed by officials at the reception centre for migrants in Marsa, Malta June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The charity ship Lifeline is seen at Boiler Wharf in Senglea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
Separated at the border
Honduran families separated by President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
Migrant arrivals in Spain
Migrants intercepted aboard dinghies arrive at ports in Spain, as growing popular discontent over immigration puts pressure on European Union leaders.
World Cup heartbreak for Germany
Champions Germany were sent crashing out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea that saw them eliminated in the first...
MORE IN PICTURES
Separated at the border
Honduran families separated by President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
Migrant arrivals in Spain
Migrants intercepted aboard dinghies arrive at ports in Spain, as growing popular discontent over immigration puts pressure on European Union leaders.
World Cup heartbreak for Germany
Champions Germany were sent crashing out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea that saw them eliminated in the first round for the first time in 80 years.
Meghan steps into royal duties
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, learns the royal ropes a month after marrying into the family.
Brazil 2 - Serbia 0
Brazil takes on Serbia in World Cup action.
Switzerland 2 - Costa Rica 2
Switzerland takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Protesting Trump's travel ban
Protesters take to the streets after the Supreme Court handed Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.