Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as they wait to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 14, 2021. Pictured in the front row are Yoandri, 4, Michael, 5 and Yojanlee, 2, all from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

