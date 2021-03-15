Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Asylum-seeking migrant Jonathan, 6, from Honduras, sits near his father as he and other migrants await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sits on the lap of her mother Angie while looking out from the window of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a...more
Zoe, an 18-month-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, cries while being held by her mother Evelyn as she and other migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more
Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, stands barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and 4,...more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 12, 2021. The unrelated minors,...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United...more
Doris, 6, an asylum-seeking unaccompanied minor from Honduras, awaits transport with others after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrant mothers from Central America hold their children as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, March 4, 2021....more
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, is held by her mother Angie as they await to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas,...more
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America are separated from other migrants by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 14, 2021. ...more
Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, and her son Jonathan, 10, sit barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrant Dulce, 18, from Honduras, holds her son Axel, 2, as they wait with other migrants for transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Asylum-seeking migrant Jenessi, from Honduras, feeds her four-month-old son, Alessio, as she and other migrants await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021....more
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America are separated from other migrants by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 14, 2021. ...more
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as they wait to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas,...more
About a dozen asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America are separated from other migrants by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 14, 2021....more
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors Angie, 11, and Elene, 15, from Honduras, await transport by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14, 2021. ...more
Asylum seeking migrant families with children from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States...more
