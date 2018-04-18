Migrant train through Mexico
Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Mexico, journey an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Hidalgo state, Mexico April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant hands over a container of water as he disembark from a freight train in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel on a wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Michoacan state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants journey an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Hidalgo state, Mexico April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants look at a freight train in Tultitlan state, Mexico April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants disembark from a freight train in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants throw their blankets as they disembark from a freight train in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American boy migrant climbs up to an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel on an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on a railway track, in Hidalgo state, Mexico April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The feet of Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Mexico in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American boy migrant puts his feet on the chest of his mother as he travels in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Michoacan state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Michoacan state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant sleeps as she travels in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Michoacan state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrants travel in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant holds a baby as he disembark from a freight train in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrants walks between other migrants as they travel in an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant descends from a freight train as she carries her belongings on a railway track after stopping the train on a rail line, in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
