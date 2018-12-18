Migrants at the border fence
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants jump over the border wall to cross from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant woman jumps over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant from Honduras stands next to the border fence as he prepares to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A boy jumps over a border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrants prepare to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants look at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in San Diego County, U.S., after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018....more
Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Orlando Alvarengas, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, steps out of his tent located by border fence between United States at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants use a gap in the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants climb up a steep hill to find a place to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants from Honduras stand next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants walk next to the border wall as they attempt to cross from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
