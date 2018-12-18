Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 18, 2018 | 4:00pm EST

Migrants at the border fence

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 20
Migrants jump over the border wall to cross from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants jump over the border wall to cross from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Migrants jump over the border wall to cross from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
A migrant woman jumps over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A migrant woman jumps over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A migrant woman jumps over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
A migrant from Honduras stands next to the border fence as he prepares to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant from Honduras stands next to the border fence as he prepares to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A migrant from Honduras stands next to the border fence as he prepares to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 20
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 20
A boy jumps over a border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A boy jumps over a border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A boy jumps over a border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 20
Migrants prepare to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Migrants prepare to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Migrants prepare to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 20
Migrants look at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in San Diego County, U.S., after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants look at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in San Diego County, U.S., after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018....more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Migrants look at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in San Diego County, U.S., after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 20
Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 20
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 20
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 20
Orlando Alvarengas, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, steps out of his tent located by border fence between United States at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Orlando Alvarengas, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, steps out of his tent located by border fence between United States at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Orlando Alvarengas, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, steps out of his tent located by border fence between United States at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 20
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 20
Migrants use a gap in the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants use a gap in the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Migrants use a gap in the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 20
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 20
Migrants climb up a steep hill to find a place to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Migrants climb up a steep hill to find a place to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Migrants climb up a steep hill to find a place to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
16 / 20
Migrants from Honduras stand next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras stand next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Migrants from Honduras stand next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 20
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants as they search for a place to cross over the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 20
Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 20
Migrants walk next to the border wall as they attempt to cross from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants walk next to the border wall as they attempt to cross from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Migrants walk next to the border wall as they attempt to cross from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

A fire raced through a neighborhood in the Brazilian jungle city of Manaus, engulfing at least 600 wooden houses built on stilts due to seasonal floods and...

1:45pm EST
America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

12:05pm EST
Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

10:50am EST
The Maasai Olympics

The Maasai Olympics

Youthful morans, or warriors, compete for cash prizes in sports contests rather than hunt lions in a traditional rite of passage, at the Maasai Olympics in...

Dec 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrant family who fled tear gas at U.S. border seeks asylum

Migrant family who fled tear gas at U.S. border seeks asylum

Members of a group of Honduran migrants, which included a mother who had been photographed running with her daughters from tear gas several weeks ago, began seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico, according to a Reuters witness and lawyers for the group.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

The wealthiest celebrities

The wealthiest celebrities

The top 10 wealthiest entertainers of 2018, according to Forbes magazine.

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

A fire raced through a neighborhood in the Brazilian jungle city of Manaus, engulfing at least 600 wooden houses built on stilts due to seasonal floods and sending thousands fleeing from their homes.

America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

The Maasai Olympics

The Maasai Olympics

Youthful morans, or warriors, compete for cash prizes in sports contests rather than hunt lions in a traditional rite of passage, at the Maasai Olympics in Kenya.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast