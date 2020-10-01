Migrants camp in Bosnia's woods near EU border as weather chills
A migrant from Bangladesh walks through the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia,...more
Migrants from Bangladesh stand in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh takes a rest inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh stand inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call "the game", near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh carry a basket of water in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants gather before trying to cross the Bosnia-Croatia border what they call "the game", in the woods near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh stand inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh take a rest inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh calls for prayer in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants gather before trying to cross the Bosnia-Croatia border what they call "the game", in the woods near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh checks his mobile phone in the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh stand inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh stand inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh prepare food inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands in the woods before trying to cross the Bosnia-Croatia border what migrants call "the game", in the woods near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Bangladesh stand inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh walks inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit on a field as they prepare to try crossing the Bosnia-Croatia border what they call "the game", in the woods near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands on a road before trying to cross the Bosnia-Croatia border what migrants call "the game", in the woods near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call "the game", near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
