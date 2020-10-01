Migrants camp in Bosnia's woods near EU border as weather chills

A migrant from Bangladesh walks through the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia,...more

A migrant from Bangladesh walks through the woods near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

