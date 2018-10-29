Edition:
Pictures | Mon Oct 29, 2018 | 1:05pm EDT

Migrants clash with police at Guatemala-Mexico border

A group of men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A group of men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A group of men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men push the border gate as they try to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men push the border gate as they try to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Men push the border gate as they try to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central Americans confront riot police to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Central Americans confront riot police to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Central Americans confront riot police to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men throw stones at a Mexican Police helicopter after they pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men throw stones at a Mexican Police helicopter after they pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Men throw stones at a Mexican Police helicopter after they pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Guatemalan police stand by the border gate after migrants broke through the gate on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Guatemalan police stand by the border gate after migrants broke through the gate on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Guatemalan police stand by the border gate after migrants broke through the gate on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police after pulling down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police after pulling down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police after pulling down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants try to climb the Mexican border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants try to climb the Mexican border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants try to climb the Mexican border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants confront the riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants confront the riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants confront the riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant throws back a canister of tear gas at Mexican Police as they try to pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A migrant throws back a canister of tear gas at Mexican Police as they try to pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A migrant throws back a canister of tear gas at Mexican Police as they try to pull down the border gate in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants throw stones at riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants throw stones at riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants throw stones at riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured man receives aid during a clash with the Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured man receives aid during a clash with the Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
An injured man receives aid during a clash with the Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants throw stones at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured man is helped during clashes with Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured man is helped during clashes with Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
An injured man is helped during clashes with Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man throws a stone at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man throws a stone at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A man throws a stone at Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants try to climb the Mexican border gate on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants try to climb the Mexican border gate on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants try to climb the Mexican border gate on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man washes gas out of his face during clashes with Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man washes gas out of his face during clashes with Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A man washes gas out of his face during clashes with Mexican Police in Tecun Uman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
