Migrants clash with police in Mexco
Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police during a protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up issuing their humanitarian visas so they can travel to the U.S., in...more
Migrants from Haiti and Africa protest in front of federal police in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
A migrant from Angola receives help from fellow migrants from Haiti during clashes with federal police in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa argue with federal police officers in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Federal Police officers carry a fellow police officer injured during a protest in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa help a man during clashes with federal police in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa sit in front a barricade by riot police in Tapachula, Mexico August 26. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa sit in front a barricade by riot police in Tapachula, Mexico August 26. REUTERS/Jose Torres
A police officer speaks to migrants from Haiti and Africa in Tapachula, Mexico August 26. REUTERS/Jose Torres
A girl plays next to a barricade by riot police while migrants from Haiti and Africa protest in Tapachula, Mexico August 26. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Haiti and Africa sit in front a barricade by riot police in Tapachula, Mexico August 26. REUTERS/Jose Torres
