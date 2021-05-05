Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride an inflatable boat to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Department of Public Safety agent looks out using night vision goggles for asylum-seeking migrants' families to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families board a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant girl is carried by a Department of Public Safety agent while her mother is disembarking from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant family disembarks from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Kaivin, 22, an asylum-seeking migrant father from Honduras holds his 4-year-old daughter Kimberly after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Jaimy, 32, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala holds her 3-year-old son Kenny after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families walk to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An unaccompanied minor migrant from El Salvador is questioned by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant mother carries her child as she gets on a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted to the location where they hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
