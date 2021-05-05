Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed May 5, 2021 | 2:03pm EDT

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
1 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
2 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride an inflatable boat to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families ride an inflatable boat to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride an inflatable boat to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
3 / 26
A Department of Public Safety agent looks out using night vision goggles for asylum-seeking migrants' families to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A Department of Public Safety agent looks out using night vision goggles for asylum-seeking migrants' families to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A Department of Public Safety agent looks out using night vision goggles for asylum-seeking migrants' families to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
4 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
5 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
6 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families board a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families board a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families board a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
7 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
8 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
9 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
10 / 26
An asylum-seeking migrant girl is carried by a Department of Public Safety agent while her mother is disembarking from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant girl is carried by a Department of Public Safety agent while her mother is disembarking from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant girl is carried by a Department of Public Safety agent while her mother is disembarking from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
11 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
12 / 26
An asylum-seeking migrant family disembarks from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant family disembarks from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant family disembarks from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
13 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
14 / 26
Kaivin, 22, an asylum-seeking migrant father from Honduras holds his 4-year-old daughter Kimberly after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Kaivin, 22, an asylum-seeking migrant father from Honduras holds his 4-year-old daughter Kimberly after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Kaivin, 22, an asylum-seeking migrant father from Honduras holds his 4-year-old daughter Kimberly after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
15 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
16 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families sit at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
17 / 26
Jaimy, 32, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala holds her 3-year-old son Kenny after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Jaimy, 32, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala holds her 3-year-old son Kenny after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Jaimy, 32, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala holds her 3-year-old son Kenny after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
18 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families walk to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families walk to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families walk to the location where they can hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
19 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
20 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
21 / 26
An unaccompanied minor migrant from El Salvador is questioned by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An unaccompanied minor migrant from El Salvador is questioned by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
An unaccompanied minor migrant from El Salvador is questioned by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
22 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
23 / 26
An asylum-seeking migrant mother carries her child as she gets on a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant mother carries her child as she gets on a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant mother carries her child as she gets on a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
24 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted to the location where they hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted to the location where they hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted to the location where they hand themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
25 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Next Slideshows

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...

8:15am EDT
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 23 people were killed when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages...

May 04 2021
Inside a COVID ICU in France

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a...

May 04 2021
The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.

May 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 23 people were killed when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a stepped-up vaccination drive and continued social distancing will bring the epidemic under control.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against the administration of President Ivan Duque, poverty and what demonstrators and some advocacy groups say is police violence.

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police fired water cannons and tear gas in a Brussels park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social distancing rules.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast