Pictures | Wed Jul 7, 2021

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Asylum-seeking migrants' families board an inflatable raft on Mexican side of the Rio Grande river before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families use an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Katia Escoto, 24, a migrant mother from Honduras holds her son Ebiezer, 5, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants pray after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants pray after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Kristal, 3, an unaccompanied migrant child from Honduras is carried by Pastor Luis Silva of Bethel Mission Outreach Center after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants pray after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Byron Claros, 28, a migrant father from Honduras carries his son Dylan, 1, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families use an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants pray after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, July 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
