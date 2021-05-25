Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America carries a girl onto the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Noraelia, an asylum-seeking migrant from El Salvador, sits with her son Dickinson, 5, as they wait to be processed and transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23,...more
Migrants from Central America jump a fence as they run south towards Mexico while being chased by a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man pulls a raft full of asylum-seeking migrants from Central America after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants from Central America swim through an inlet of Walker Lake as being chased by U.S. Border Patrol vehicles after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An asylum-seeking migrant mother and her son from Central America rest inside a U.S. board patrol bus after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America wait to be processed and transported by the U.S. border patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America shelter from the rain as they await to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America await to be processed by U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Unaccompanied asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America use trash bags to shield themselves from the rain as they wait to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya,...more
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America prepare to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico as seen from Roma, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jose, a five-year-old asylum-seeking migrant boy from El Salvador, is shielded from the rain by his mother Salilia as they await to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya,...more
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America carries a girl onto the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason, a four-year-old asylum-seeking migrant boy from El Salvador, is shielded from the rain by his mother Lilian as they await to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya,...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America try to shelter from the rain as they wait to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants from Central America run south towards Mexico while being chased by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man helps carry Aby, a two-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, after she crossed the Rio Grande with her mother into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America sits next to her child as they wait to be processed and transported by the U.S. border patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021....more
Migrants from Central America run south towards Mexico along Walker Lake as they are chased by a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An asylum-seeking migrant boy from Central America looks out through the window of a U.S. board patrol bus as he waits to be transported with others after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021....more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, including unaccompanied youth in the front, wait to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared
A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo left a smoking trail of destruction that buried hundreds of houses and left residents searching for missing loved ones,...
