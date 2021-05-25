Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America use trash bags to shield themselves from the rain as they wait to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya,...more

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

