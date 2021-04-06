Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant boy looks up to his mother while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant woman is escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant carries two girls while walking in the water as Texas Ranger officers await at the riverbank after migrants crossed the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. ...more
A Texas Highway Patrol officer tries to comfort an asylum-seeking migrant girl as she waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. According to a...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant girl walks in the water with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Texas Ranger officer looks out using night vision goggles for migrants to cross the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Next Slideshows
Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun...
Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title
Baylor wins their first NCAA title by ending Gonzaga's perfect season.
Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital
Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug...
Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain
Thousands of demonstrators joined weekend rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.
MORE IN PICTURES
Global COVID death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence
Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.
Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef.
Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title
Baylor wins their first NCAA title by ending Gonzaga's perfect season.
Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital
Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose.
Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain
Thousands of demonstrators joined weekend rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.
Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial
Court sketch artist Jane Rosenberg captures the emotion from the witness stand during the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians
Hundreds of demonstrators attend Stop Asian Hate rallies in New York City amid continued attacks on people of Asian descent.
Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death
In the wake of George Floyd's death, residents of Minneapolis have created a community square in his name at the site where he died, and continue to protest and advocate during Derek Chauvin's trial.