Pictures | Tue Apr 6, 2021

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant boy looks up to his mother while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant boy looks up to his mother while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant boy looks up to his mother while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant woman is escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant woman is escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant woman is escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant carries two girls while walking in the water as Texas Ranger officers await at the riverbank after migrants crossed the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant carries two girls while walking in the water as Texas Ranger officers await at the riverbank after migrants crossed the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant carries two girls while walking in the water as Texas Ranger officers await at the riverbank after migrants crossed the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Texas Highway Patrol officer tries to comfort an asylum-seeking migrant girl as she waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. According to a Border Patrol agent, the child crossed the river without her parents or guardians. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A Texas Highway Patrol officer tries to comfort an asylum-seeking migrant girl as she waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. According to a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A Texas Highway Patrol officer tries to comfort an asylum-seeking migrant girl as she waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. According to a Border Patrol agent, the child crossed the river without her parents or guardians. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant girl walks in the water with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant girl walks in the water with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant girl walks in the water with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families are being escorted by Texas Ranger officers after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Texas Ranger officer looks out using night vision goggles for migrants to cross the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A Texas Ranger officer looks out using night vision goggles for migrants to cross the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A Texas Ranger officer looks out using night vision goggles for migrants to cross the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
