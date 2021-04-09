Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 9, 2021

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A Texas State Trooper officer uses a flashlight as he looks out for migrants to cross the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families walk while being escorted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas State Trooper officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A Texas State Trooper officer attempts to puncture the inflatable raft which Mexican smugglers use to cross asylum-seeking migrants across the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families walk while being escorted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala embraces her son while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala kisses her child while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A Texas State Trooper officer looks out, using a flashlight, for migrants crossing the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
