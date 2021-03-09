Migrants cross the Rio Grande
Smugglers return towards Mexico after transporting migrant families and children across the Rio Grande into the United States in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Gabriella, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, carries her six-year-old son Diego as they walk through brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Estrella from Honduras holds her four month son Alexandro as she prepares to get in the back of a pick up truck for transport after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families and children sit in the back of a police truck for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Smugglers use rafts to transport migrant families and children across the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families with children walk along a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A punctured raft is seen nearby migrant families and children as they climb the banks of the Rio Grande after being smuggled into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families and children from Central America exit thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Pedro from Honduras holds his 2 year-old-son Daniel as migrant families and children wait along a dirt road for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families with children await for transport on a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Maria, 4, from El Salvador, is held by her mother Loudi as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families and children climb the banks of the Rio Grande into the United States as smugglers on rafts prepare to return to Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jefferson, 3, from El Salvador, is held by his mother Irma as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donovan, 3, from Honduras is held by his mother Maria as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Siblings Diana, 12, and Lesgter, 9, both unaccompanied minors from Honduras, walk own a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protests as Senegal's opposition leader indicted and released on bail
Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko called for more protests against President Macky Sall after being indicted and released on bail over a rape charge that has sparked violent unrest across the country.
International Women's Day
International Women's Day is marked with dances, flowers and mass demonstrations against violence and injustice.
