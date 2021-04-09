Edition:
Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico

An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, is seen inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. Young families who crossed the U.S. border seeking a better life find themselves forced to head back south into Mexico. They had hoped President Joe Biden would allow them and their young children to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard. Instead, many were promptly deported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, is seen inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. Young families who crossed the U.S. border seeking a better life find themselves forced to head back south into Mexico. They had hoped President Joe Biden would allow them and their young children to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard. Instead, many were promptly deported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, sits at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. U.S. government data show that out of nearly 53,000 parents and children caught crossing the southern border in March, just under a third - about 17,000 - were deported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, sits at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. U.S. government data show that out of nearly 53,000 parents and children caught crossing the southern border in March, just under a third - about 17,000 - were deported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Central American migrant children, who were seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Central American migrant children, who were seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Central American migrant children, who were seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from McAllen to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., sit inside a van of local government employees to be transferred to a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from McAllen to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., sit inside a van of local government employees to be transferred to a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Firefighters assemble bunk beds inside a gym that will provide temporary shelter for migrants from Central America deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Firefighters assemble bunk beds inside a gym that will provide temporary shelter for migrants from Central America deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Government employees enable a gym that will provide temporary shelter for migrants from Central America deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Government employees enable a gym that will provide temporary shelter for migrants from Central America deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ana Maria Moreno an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her daughter, cries during an interview inside the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Ana Maria Moreno an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her daughter, cries during an interview inside the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play on bunk beds inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play on bunk beds inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A doctor tests an asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with her son under Title 42, for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A doctor tests an asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with her son under Title 42, for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with her son under Title 42, is tested for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with her son under Title 42, is tested for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their children under Title 42, are waiting to be tested for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their children under Title 42, are waiting to be tested for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Sandra Soto an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her daughter, is on a bed inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Sandra Soto an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her daughter, is on a bed inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Wilma, a Honduran migrant who was deported from the U.S., shows the wounds on her feet in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Wilma, a Honduran migrant who was deported from the U.S., shows the wounds on her feet in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Honduran migrant children who were deported from the U.S. cut their hair in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Honduran migrant children who were deported from the U.S. cut their hair in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrant girls from Central America, who were deported from the U.S. with their family, play with dolls inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant girls from Central America, who were deported from the U.S. with their family, play with dolls inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, paints in a book inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, paints in a book inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., are transferred to the "Kiki Romero" gym which was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., are transferred to the "Kiki Romero" gym which was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Central American migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., attend a Palm Sunday mass in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Central American migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., attend a Palm Sunday mass in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with their mother, play inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with their mother, play inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with their family, wait before entering the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with their family, wait before entering the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was deported from the U.S. with her family, eats instant soup inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was deported from the U.S. with her family, eats instant soup inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Central American migrant children, who are seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Central American migrant children, who are seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were deported from the U.S. with their family, play with toy cars inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were deported from the U.S. with their family, play with toy cars inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, lies on a bed inside the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, lies on a bed inside the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
