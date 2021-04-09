Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, is seen inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. Young...more
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, sits at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. U.S. government data show...more
Central American migrant children, who were seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from McAllen to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., sit inside a van of local government employees to be transferred to a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 18, 2021....more
Firefighters assemble bunk beds inside a gym that will provide temporary shelter for migrants from Central America deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Government employees enable a gym that will provide temporary shelter for migrants from Central America deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ana Maria Moreno an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her daughter, cries during an interview inside the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary...more
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play on bunk beds inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7,...more
A doctor tests an asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with her son under Title 42, for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7,...more
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with her son under Title 42, is tested for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021....more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their children under Title 42, are waiting to be tested for the coronavirus at the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez,...more
Sandra Soto an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her daughter, is on a bed inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021....more
Wilma, a Honduran migrant who was deported from the U.S., shows the wounds on her feet in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Honduran migrant children who were deported from the U.S. cut their hair in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrant girls from Central America, who were deported from the U.S. with their family, play with dolls inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, paints in a book inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021....more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., are transferred to the "Kiki Romero" gym which was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 5,...more
Central American migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., attend a Palm Sunday mass in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with their mother, play inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose...more
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with their family, wait before entering the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad...more
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was deported from the U.S. with her family, eats instant soup inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Central American migrant children, who are seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were deported from the U.S. with their family, play with toy cars inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, lies on a bed inside the "Kiki Romero" gym that was adapted as a temporary shelter, in Ciudad Juarez,...more
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7, 2021....more
