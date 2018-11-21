Migrants detained in Mexico
A pregnant migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant is detained for entering the country illegally during an operation of the Mexican police, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant is seen after escaping Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two migrants embrace during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants are detained for entering the country illegally during an operation of the Mexican police, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants escape Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant reacts during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants react during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant (L) reacts during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant (C) reacts during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants are blocked by the Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
