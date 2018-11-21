Edition:
Migrants detained in Mexico

A pregnant migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant is detained for entering the country illegally during an operation of the Mexican police, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant is seen after escaping Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two migrants embrace during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants are detained for entering the country illegally during an operation of the Mexican police, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants escape Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant reacts during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants react during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant (L) reacts during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mexican police block migrants in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant (C) reacts during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants are blocked by the Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

